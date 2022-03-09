US says gas pipeline between Germany and Russia ‘dead’

The controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia, the target of retaliatory measures taken by Berlin and Washington after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “is “dead” and cannot “be resurrected”, he declared on Tuesday (8) number three in American diplomacy.

“I think Nord Stream 2 is already dead,” said Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland during a Senate hearing. “It’s a piece of metal at the bottom of the sea, I don’t think it will ever be resurrected,” she added.

The United States long opposed the gas pipeline, desired by Germany and Russia, believing it strengthened Moscow’s ability to use Europe’s energy supply as a geopolitical “weapon”. But in view of the progress of the project, almost completed, and to avoid a confrontation with Berlin, the American president, Joe Biden, withdrew from sanctioning its main operators.

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, Germany announced the suspension of the Nord Stream 2, which was not yet operational, in coordination with the United States, which imposed its own sanctions. The Swiss-based operator of the Russian-German gas pipeline declared bankruptcy and its 106 employees were laid off.

