US sends missiles to Poland to reinforce NATO

The United States has sent two batteries of Patriot missiles to Poland to defend against possible attacks on members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the information was confirmed by the US government yesterday (8), when Vice President Kamala Harris was on her way to Poland – which borders Ukraine – to discuss ways to reinforce efforts. Ukrainians against the Russian invasion.

Patriots are air defense missile systems designed to combat and destroy short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft, and cruise missiles.

Captain Adam Miller, a spokesman for Eucom (U.S. European Command), said in a statement: “At the direction of the Secretary of Defense and at the invitation of our Polish allies, General Wolters, commander of the U.S. European Command, guided the US Army in Europe and Africa to reposition two Patriot Batteries to Poland.”

“This is a prudent force protection measure that underpins our commitment to Article 5 and will in no way support any offensive operations. Every step we take is aimed at deterring aggression and reassuring our allies.”

Article 5 is the section of the NATO agreement that states that if a NATO member is attacked, everyone must come to their aid.

US rejects Poland’s MIG-29 fighter jets

The United States’ announcement about sending missiles comes after the country rejected MIG-29 fighter jets that would be made available by Poland itself to the Americans, to then be sent to Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby said yesterday, according to the Daily Mail, that the deal on the fighter jets was impractical and would cause serious concerns for ‘the entire NATO alliance’.

With Russian truce, Ukraine resumes evacuation of civilians

The evacuation of civilians was resumed by Ukraine today (9). Russians and Ukrainians agreed to abide by a ceasefire to allow the withdrawal, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said today. Russia has said it will respect a truce from 9 am to 9 pm local time (4 am to 4 pm in Brasilia) around areas affected by fighting in recent days, Vereshchuk said.

In the city of Sumy — located about 330 kilometers east of Ukraine’s capital Kiev — the corridor was reopened today, according to the head of the Sumy Regional Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. The region, however, recorded new attacks this morning. Ukrainian police report that civilians are leaving cities in the Kiev region. In Energodar, almost 700 kilometers southeast of the capital, and Izium, 610 kilometers east of Kiev, there are also evacuations.

Today, the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory reaches its 14th day with the West increasing Russia’s isolation from the economy.