US suspends Russian oil and gas imports

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he would suspend imports of oil, gas and energy from Russia as a sanction for the invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after the announcement, the government of Vladimir Putin announced that it will restrict the export and import of some products and raw materials until the end of this year.

“The United States will target the main artery of Russia’s economy. This means that Russian oil will no longer be accepted at American ports,” he said in a statement.

The UK also announced that it will phase out imports of oil and oil products by the end of the year.

The prospect that the United States, the world’s largest consumer of the commodity, will forgo extraction russian raised the price of a barrel of Brent above US$ 130 (equivalent to around R$ 662), the highest nominal value in 14 years.

In response, Russia will restrict the export and import of some products and raw materials until the end of this year. The country will determine in two days which inputs and countries are affected. Earlier, Putin threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe if economic sanctions were imposed on the energy sector.

According to Biden, the decision to suspend imports was taken in “close consultation” with allied countries in Europe.

“We are moving forward with this suspension understanding that many of our European partners and allies may not be in a position to accompany us,” he said, adding that the US is an energy exporter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for the European Union not to impose sanctions on Russia’s energy sector until alternative sources are found. Europe imports around 40% of the country’s input; in Germany, this percentage reaches 55%.

The US president said, however, that the suspension will not be free for the population.

“Today’s decision is not without cost here in our home. Putin’s war is already hurting the American family at the fuel pump. Since Putin started the escalation in Ukraine, the price of fuel has gone up 75 cents, and with this action will continue to rise”, he warned, adding that he will release 60 million barrels from the country’s reserve to try to contain the price increase.

Biden said, however, that the war should not be a pretext for energy companies to try to increase profits. “Putin’s war is driving up prices, but that is no excuse for companies to raise prices and exploit American consumers. This is something we will not tolerate,” he declared.

Moments after Biden’s announcement, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosisaid that the House will vote on the measure later today, according to CNN international.

On Twitter, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, praised the measure announced by Biden.

“Grateful for attacking the heart of Putin’s war machine and banishing oil, gas and coal from the US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow,” Zelensky posted.

British oil giant Shell announced today that it plans to withdraw from Russian oil and gas “gradually, in line with new government guidelines”.

UK follows the same path as the US

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed today that the government will follow the US and also gradually reduce Russian oil imports until reaching zero by the end of the year. The information had already been advanced by the British Energy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, on social media.

Britain is less dependent on Russian fossil fuel imports compared to much of mainland Europe.

“The UK is a significant producer of oil and oil products and has significant reserves. Besides Russia, the vast majority of our imports come from trusted partners such as the US, the Netherlands and the Gulf. We will work with them this year to secure more supplies “, declared Kwarteng.

Risk of prices continuing to rise

So far, Western sanctions against Russia have tried not to affect the energy sector, which is crucial for Europe. experts heard by UOL agree that the natural gas service is Russia’s main geopolitical weapon. As for oil, Russia is the world’s second largest exporter, after Saudi Arabia.

As deliveries already secured over pipelines continue, many companies and refiners prefer to avoid Russian oil despite tensions in fuel supplies.

The risk is that prices will rise even more, after breaking records almost every day: the barrel of Brent, a benchmark for the European market, today reached its highest value in 14 years. According to Russia, the value could exceed US$ 300 (R$ 1,529).

US President Joe Biden stressed today that the set of sanctions imposed by Western countries is having an effect on the economy. russian. The dollar has already risen 104% against the ruble, and the US currency is at its highest rate in the country’s history.

*With information from AFP and Reuters