US warns new Russian military column advances towards Kiev from northeast – News

You U.S reported on Tuesday (8) that a new Russian military column is advancing towards Kiev from the northeast of the Ukrainian capital, while the main contingent of Moscow forces coming from the north has been paralyzed for several days.

“I wanted to draw attention to the fact that [os russos] are starting to try to advance into Kiev from the northeast,” a senior US Department of Defense official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

“We estimate that they are 60 km from the city,” he said, without being able to say how many military vehicles were involved.

According to this Pentagon official, the Russians were "frustrated from the north" into Kiev, a front that has not advanced much in several days due to Ukrainian resistance and logistical and supply problems.





In this regard, he mentioned the main Russian column with hundreds of vehicles that “could not get any closer than the Gostomel airport”, about 20 km from Kiev, as well as another line, which is “blocked in Chernihiv“, 150 km from the capital.

This third column, coming from the northeast of the city, is part of Moscow’s “effort” to “surround Kiev and force it to capitulate,” the official expressed. “As they did not have the geographical advance they had hoped for, they increased the bombardment of the city with a mixture of missiles, rockets, artillery fire and air strikes,” he added, noting that more and more civilians have been affected.

“The pressure on Kiev is increasing,” he said, adding that “we still believe that this is one of their main objectives.”



