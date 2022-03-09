Venezuela frees two prisoners who worked with American oil in the country | World

Venezuela released from prison on Tuesday (8) two former prisoners linked to American oil, the Reuters news agency reported.

Among them is Gustavo Cárdenas, a former executive at Citgo, the US refining subsidiary of state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, who was released on Tuesday, according to sources.

The move came just days after Maduro met with senior US officials who are considering lifting oil sanctions on Caracas. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil in reaction to the war in Ukraine.

Cárdenas was one of six Citgo executives arrested during a trip to Venezuela in November 2017 on what the US government called trumped up corruption charges.

“We have decided to reactivate the process of national dialogue,” Maduro said Monday on state television. “This dialogue should provide all the political guarantees for the coming years,” he added.

There was no immediate word on the whereabouts of the released detainees, although they were expected to be taken from Venezuela to the United States without delay.

Washington has called for the release of at least nine men, including those known as “Citgo 6”, two former Green Berets and a former US Marine.

American embargo on Russia

US restriction on Russian oil: what could be the consequences?

The White House on Tuesday imposed an embargo on Russia’s purchase of gas, oil and coal from the country led by Putin.

“The United States is attacking the main artery of the Russian economy,” said Joe Biden. He announced that he had banned all Russian imports of oil, natural gas and coal. The measure goes into effect immediately, with a 45-day window for contracts that had already been signed, and has support from both parties, Democrat and Republican.

In 2021, the US buys about 700,000 barrels of oil from Russia a day. It’s little: 8% of what Americans need. But that does not mean that the price of oil will not rise and have consequences for the whole world, according to Fernando Valle, an expert on oil and gas in the United States.

2 of 2 Biden announces restrictions on Russian oil — Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Biden announces restrictions on Russian oil — Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Biden announced strategies to contain the price increase. The first is to release oil from the American strategic reserve: 60 million barrels that are stored in underground tanks in Louisiana and Texas.

“The problem is that 60 million barrels is not even a day’s worth of global oil demand. So the impact is very transient, it doesn’t have a prolonged impact on the price”, says Fernando Valle.

Engagement with Maduro, a longtime US foe, also aimed to assess whether Venezuela is prepared to distance itself from Russia.

However, the Biden administration has faced sharp criticism on Capitol Hill for its outreach to Maduro, who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses and political repression.

Senator Robert Menendez, Biden’s Democratic colleague and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has urged the White House not to seek a deal with Venezuela.

Maduro, he said in a statement, “is a cancer to our hemisphere and we must not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder.”