(VIDEO) “I ask people to make their doses”

The date of March 08 is marked by the end of the mandatory use of masks in closed places in Brusque. According to Decree No. 9,147, signed by the mayor, Ari Vequi, published by the City Hall this Tuesday, the use becomes optional. The Secretary of Health, Osvaldo Quirino de Souza, highlighted the importance of this date.

The decision of the municipal executive considers the fact that the city already has 76.07% of the population with the first dose administered and 74.98% with two doses of the immunizer against Covid-19 received.

The secretary asks the community to continue taking care of itself and especially completing the vaccination schedule. “We are happy. This is another step forward in the fight against the pandemic. Safely and based on numbers, this decision was made. But of course, common sense must remain, so we ask those people who have comorbidities, or higher risk factors, to continue to use this protection.”

Another request made by Osvaldo, refers to vaccination. “I ask people to make their doses. It is clear that she is efficient. But people need to look for Uniasselvi, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, without closing for lunch”.

The decree also highlights that the use of personal protective mask remains mandatory in health establishments in general, including pharmacies and laboratories, and also, for people who are contaminated or with suspected contamination by Covid-19, in a period of streaming.