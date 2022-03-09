War in Ukraine: 11-year-old boy flees the country alone on a journey of 1,200 km | World

An 11-year-old boy has arrived safely in Slovakia after traveling 1,200 km from eastern Ukraine with nothing more than a plastic bag, a backpack, his passport and the phone number of relatives in the country written down in his hand.

Hassan lives in Zaporizhzhia (Ukrainian city where the bombed nuclear plant is located). He left the country alone because his mother had to take care of Hassan’s grandmother, who is elderly.

He boarded a train, and when he finally crossed the border, he was greeted by customs officials.

Already in Slovak territory, he was received as a hero.

With his few belongings, the boy received food and water from volunteers while making contact with relatives in Bratislava, the Slovak capital.

Hassan’s mother, in a video posted by Slovakian police, thanked everyone for taking care of her son and explained the decision to put her son alone on a train.

“Near my town is the nuclear plant hit by the Russians. I couldn’t leave my mother – she needs help getting around. So I decided to send my son to Slovakia,” said Julia Pisecka, a widow.

The nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia is the largest in Europe. It was taken over by Russian military forces last weekend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was a risk of a disaster greater than the one at Chernobyl in 1986.

Hassan is one of more than 2 million people who fled Ukraine after the Russian offensive began. According to the United Nations (UN), more than 1.2 million refugees made their way to Poland. Slovakia received more than 140,000.

Very emotional, Hassan’s mother urged all Ukrainian children to find a safe place from the conflict.

An official at the Slovak Ministry of Interior said Hassan won everyone over with his smile, determination and courage.

After telephone contact, relatives in Bratislava sought out Hassan.

Minister Roman Mikulec met with the boy last Monday (7) and said that temporary protection was sought in Slovakia.

Mikulec stated that donations for Hassan’s mother and grandmother are being made through the Christian association ZKSM.