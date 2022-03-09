Water in 46 cities in ES contains substances that are hazardous to health, says study

photo: pexels





Small daily doses of chemicals and radioactive substances are consumed daily by the entire population. They are pesticides and other industrial residues that are mixed with rivers and dams.

For some experts, there is no risk if they are at the regulated limit. Others argue that the doses accepted in Brazil are permissive, as they are much higher than those in the European Union.

There is no doubt about one point: these substances are harmful to health when they are above the Brazilian limit. Daily consumption increases the risk of cancer, genetic mutations, hormonal, kidney, liver and nervous system problems – depending on the product.

An unprecedented study carried out by Repórter Brasil pointed out that these risks are posed by the water that came out of the tap for at least 46 cities in Espírito Santo between 2018 and 2020.

In eight cities in Espírito Santo, substances were found with the greatest risks of generating chronic diseases, such as cancer. In another 38 municipalities, other substances that generate health risks were detected.

The data are the results of tests carried out by companies or supply agencies and sent to the Ministry of Health’s Sisagua (Water Quality Surveillance Information System for Human Consumption).

Tests are done after treatment and most of these substances cannot be removed by filters or boiling water.

“If there is a substance above the maximum allowed value, we can say that the water is contaminated”, says Fábio Kummrow, a professor of toxicology at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

“Another way of saying is that this water is not fit for consumption, like when a food is past its expiration date”. Contaminated or inappropriate, Kummrow confirms that there is a risk to whoever drinks the water, and it varies according to the substance and the number of times it has been consumed over time.

With a silent impact, these products have different dynamics from contamination by bacteria, which cause stomach ache, diarrhea and even cholera outbreaks. Symptoms of chemicals and radioactive substances can take years, but when they do appear, they are in the form of serious illness.

Studies that associate these products with cancer, genetic mutations and several other health problems are stamped by the most respected health bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the regulatory agencies of the European Union, United States, Canada and Australia.

The Map highlights the health risk and economic activities in which each substance is used. Nitrate, for example, the third most often exceeded the limit, is used in the manufacture of fertilizers, food preservatives, explosives and medicines. It is classified as “probably carcinogenic” by the WHO.

Treatment that contaminates

The main causes of water problems in Brazil are substances generated by the treatment itself. When chlorine interacts with elements such as algae, sewage or pesticides, so-called “disinfection by-products” are born.

They are over the threshold in 493 cities, 21% of which tested. “It is evident that it is important to treat the water to remove microorganisms, but it is not acceptable to eliminate biological risks and generate chemical risks”, says Heller, from Fiocruz.

In addition to the public bodies that should carry out the monitoring, it is also up to industry and agribusiness to control the release of toxic substances into the environment. “But who is at the center? [empresas e órgãos de abastecimento] is the one who should guarantee the quality”.

The reporting team contacted Companhia Espírito Santense de Saneamento (Cesan) to talk about the study, but received no response. The answer will be added as soon as it is sent.

Cities with unsafe water at least once between 2018 and 2020

Photo: Reproduction / Repórter Brasil





Above the safety limit:

Substances with the highest risk of generating chronic diseases such as cancer

White Eagle

Atilio Vivacqua

Low Guandu

colatina

Domingos Martins

Guarapari

marathizes

Mountain range

Other substances that pose health risks

Afonso Cláudio

Northern Freshwater

Upper Rio Novo

Anchieta

aracruz

San Francisco Bar

Good Hope

Brejetuba

caress

Castle

Conceição da Barra

Conceição do Castelo

Divine Saint Lawrence

Pains of Rio Preto

ecoporanga

iuna

earth orange

mantenópolis

Marshal Floriano

Mountain

mucurici

muqui

New Venice

pancakes

Pedro Canario

Pine trees

beautiful point

President Kennedy

Santa Maria de Jetiba

Santa Teresa

Sao Gabriel da Palha

Sao Jose do Calçado

Sao Roque do Canaan

Viana

Vila Peacock

Vila Valerio

old village

Victory

Within the security limit:

Substances detected within the safety limit

apiacá

Good Jesus of the North

Fundão

guaçui

Ibatiba

irupi

Itapemirim

Marilândia

southern mimoso

Muniz Freire

Piúma

Bananal River

Rio Novo do Sul

Santa Leopoldina

High Varge

New Immigrant Sale

*Other cities did not submit information or submitted inconsistent data for the study

*The information is from Repórter Brasil