Water in 46 cities in ES contains substances that are hazardous to health, says study

Small daily doses of chemicals and radioactive substances are consumed daily by the entire population. They are pesticides and other industrial residues that are mixed with rivers and dams.
For some experts, there is no risk if they are at the regulated limit. Others argue that the doses accepted in Brazil are permissive, as they are much higher than those in the European Union.
There is no doubt about one point: these substances are harmful to health when they are above the Brazilian limit. Daily consumption increases the risk of cancer, genetic mutations, hormonal, kidney, liver and nervous system problems – depending on the product.
An unprecedented study carried out by Repórter Brasil pointed out that these risks are posed by the water that came out of the tap for at least 46 cities in Espírito Santo between 2018 and 2020.
In eight cities in Espírito Santo, substances were found with the greatest risks of generating chronic diseases, such as cancer. In another 38 municipalities, other substances that generate health risks were detected.
The data are the results of tests carried out by companies or supply agencies and sent to the Ministry of Health’s Sisagua (Water Quality Surveillance Information System for Human Consumption).
Tests are done after treatment and most of these substances cannot be removed by filters or boiling water.
“If there is a substance above the maximum allowed value, we can say that the water is contaminated”, says Fábio Kummrow, a professor of toxicology at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).
“Another way of saying is that this water is not fit for consumption, like when a food is past its expiration date”. Contaminated or inappropriate, Kummrow confirms that there is a risk to whoever drinks the water, and it varies according to the substance and the number of times it has been consumed over time.
With a silent impact, these products have different dynamics from contamination by bacteria, which cause stomach ache, diarrhea and even cholera outbreaks. Symptoms of chemicals and radioactive substances can take years, but when they do appear, they are in the form of serious illness.
Studies that associate these products with cancer, genetic mutations and several other health problems are stamped by the most respected health bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the regulatory agencies of the European Union, United States, Canada and Australia.
The Map highlights the health risk and economic activities in which each substance is used. Nitrate, for example, the third most often exceeded the limit, is used in the manufacture of fertilizers, food preservatives, explosives and medicines. It is classified as “probably carcinogenic” by the WHO.
Treatment that contaminates
The main causes of water problems in Brazil are substances generated by the treatment itself. When chlorine interacts with elements such as algae, sewage or pesticides, so-called “disinfection by-products” are born.
They are over the threshold in 493 cities, 21% of which tested. “It is evident that it is important to treat the water to remove microorganisms, but it is not acceptable to eliminate biological risks and generate chemical risks”, says Heller, from Fiocruz.
In addition to the public bodies that should carry out the monitoring, it is also up to industry and agribusiness to control the release of toxic substances into the environment. “But who is at the center? [empresas e órgãos de abastecimento] is the one who should guarantee the quality”.
The reporting team contacted Companhia Espírito Santense de Saneamento (Cesan) to talk about the study, but received no response. The answer will be added as soon as it is sent.
Cities with unsafe water at least once between 2018 and 2020
Above the safety limit:
Substances with the highest risk of generating chronic diseases such as cancer
White Eagle
Atilio Vivacqua
Low Guandu
colatina
Domingos Martins
Guarapari
marathizes
Mountain range
Other substances that pose health risks
Afonso Cláudio
Northern Freshwater
Upper Rio Novo
Anchieta
aracruz
San Francisco Bar
Good Hope
Brejetuba
caress
Castle
Conceição da Barra
Conceição do Castelo
Divine Saint Lawrence
Pains of Rio Preto
ecoporanga
iuna
earth orange
mantenópolis
Marshal Floriano
Mountain
mucurici
muqui
New Venice
pancakes
Pedro Canario
Pine trees
beautiful point
President Kennedy
Santa Maria de Jetiba
Santa Teresa
Sao Gabriel da Palha
Sao Jose do Calçado
Sao Roque do Canaan
Viana
Vila Peacock
Vila Valerio
old village
Victory
Within the security limit:
Substances detected within the safety limit
apiacá
Good Jesus of the North
Fundão
guaçui
Ibatiba
irupi
Itapemirim
Marilândia
southern mimoso
Muniz Freire
Piúma
Bananal River
Rio Novo do Sul
Santa Leopoldina
High Varge
New Immigrant Sale
*Other cities did not submit information or submitted inconsistent data for the study
*The information is from Repórter Brasil