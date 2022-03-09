Wellness #133: War Affects Your Mental Health: How to Deal with It and How to Explain It to Children | podcast

Who could have imagined that after two years of a pandemic that left 6 million dead in the world and more than 650 thousand in Brazil alone, we would face a war? In just over a week, Russia’s war against Ukraine has already made more than 1 million refugees, mostly children, women and the elderly.

Even happening so far away from us physically, with the technology available today, the war is live inside our homes, 24 hours, on TV and on cell phones. If it is difficult for adults to understand the reasons for this tragedy, how can the situation be translated to children? And for the elderly or those who lost relatives in other wars and started to relive stories from the past?

What is the psychological impact of war? How to stay on top of what’s going on in the world without increasing your stress and tension level? How to explain to children what is happening without leaving them traumatized?

On episode #133 of the Bem Estar Podcast we talked about this subject with the psychiatrist of the USP Psychiatrist Institute, Daniel Barros, and with the professor of the Department of Neurosciences and Behavioral Sciences at USP in Ribeirão Preto and member of the Scientific Committee of the Nucleus. Science for Childhood, Maria Beatriz Linhares.

“The impact is very big, it transforms and overturns everything that is given as a guarantee in our daily lives”, says psychiatrist Daniel Barros.

Teacher Maria Beatriz Linhares emphasizes that it is necessary to avoid excesses, but that the information is an opportunity to talk to children about various topics involved in the conflict. Listen on the podcast!