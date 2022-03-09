what to expect from the new games?

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2022, and the number 1 request from Brazilian fans (and even ex-bbb Juliette) is the localization of the games to Portuguese.

But other than that, what are the expectations for the games that will start the ninth generation of Pokémon? For Daniel Reenone of the voices of the Nintendo fan community on social media, there is a consensus that everyone wants a more polished look.

Speaking on START’s Game Trends podcast, he talked about fans’ constant demand for better graphics in every new Pokémon.

“Pokémon games being released for [Nintendo] Switch are not keeping up with the visuals that the other console games are getting. It’s even a little strange that a franchise the size of Pokémon doesn’t have a better visual treatment”

Still, the first images of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet released are encouraging for him.

[com Pokémon Scarlet/Violet] we already see a very big upgrade in relation to what we just received with [Pokémon] Legends: Arceus.

new successful pokemon

Something that has already gone viral from Scarlet and Violet even before launch are the three new starter pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

“We don’t even know what the forms of their evolution will be, but the fans have already embraced the three and don’t know what to do when choosing the first one”, said Daniel.

And just go to Twitter to also come across memes and fan art.

While many still decide which one to choose, streamer Casimiro, who is also a fan of Pokémon, already has his favorite.

Casimiro was also one of the celebrities who asked for the localization of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet into Portuguese, and if you want to know more about how fans mobilized to name him and Juliette, listen to this week’s Game Trends podcast.

