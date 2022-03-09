WHO changes position and starts to recommend booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine | vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group on vaccines against Covid-19 started to recommend, this Tuesday (8), booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The guideline is a change in the positioning of the organization. As of December 2021, experts were still evaluating available scientific evidence to determine whether or not reinforcement was. In January, the WHO’s guidance was that healthy children and adolescents did not need the booster.

Vaccinated with Janssen: does two doses mean a complete vaccination schedule? Is there still reinforcement planned?

This time, the organization’s technical group supported “urgent and broad access to current Covid-19 vaccines for primary series and booster doses, especially for groups at risk of developing serious disease”.

The note also recalls that “current vaccines against Covid-19 continue to provide high levels of protection against serious illness and death, even in the context of omicron circulation”. The statement does not mention the use of reinforcement in children and adolescents.

The booster dose is already being used in several countries around the world, including Brazil. Approximately 73% of the Brazilian population has already received the complete primary regimen – with two doses or a single dose –, but only 31% received the booster.

Vaccines need to be updated

While recognizing the effectiveness of current vaccines against the variants that have emerged so far, including the micronthe WHO group pointed out the possible need for them to be updated in the future.

“Updated vaccines can be monovalent, targeting the predominant circulating variant, or multivalent, based on different variants. Ideally, Covid 19 vaccines will prevent infection and transmission, as well as provide protection against serious illness and death.”