Why China is unable to save Putin’s economy; read Paul Krugman’s analysis – International

In deciding to invade Ukraine, Vladimir Putin clearly misjudged the whole scenario. He had an exaggerated view of his own country’s military might; my description from last week of Russia as a Potemkin superpower, with far less force than it gives off, seems even more true now. He vastly underestimated the spirit of the Ukrainian people and their military prowess. And he failed to anticipate the determination of democratic governments—especially, though not the only one, of the government of Joe Bidenwho, in case you haven’t noticed, has done a great job in every way, from arming Ukraine to uniting the West around economic sanctions.

I can’t add anything to the discussion of the war itself, but I will note that many of the comments I’ve read claim that Russian forces are regrouping and will resume full-scale advances in a day or two — and have been saying this day after day, for over a week.

I think I can, however, add some analysis on the effects of sanctions and, in particular, answer a question that has been raised: Is China able, by offering itself as an alternative trading partner, to save Putin’s economy?

It is not.

One thing the West has notably failed to do is try to block Russian oil and natural gas sales — the country’s largest exports. oh the U.S could ban their imports of Russian oil, but that would be a symbolic gesture: Oil is traded on a global market, so this would only alter the market minimally, and in any case, US imports from Russia represent only about 5% of Russian production.

The West, however, has largely cut off Russia’s access to the international banking system, which causes a huge problem for the country. Russian exporters may be able to get their goods out of Russia, but now it has become difficult for them to get paid. Probably even more importantly, it has become difficult for Russia to pay for its imports — I’m sorry, but you can’t do modern commerce with suitcases full of $100 bills. In fact, even Russian trade that remains legally allowed seems to be drying up, as Western companies fearing further restrictions and political backlash embrace “self-sanctions”.

How much does it matter? The Russian elite can survive without Prada bags, but Western pharmaceuticals are another matter. In any case, consumer goods represent only about a third of Russian imports. The rest are capital goods, intermediate goods — that is, components used in the production of goods — and raw materials. It is these elements that Russia needs to keep its economy running, and their absence could bring important sectors to a standstill. There are already indications, for example, that the cut in the supply of spare parts and services could quickly cripple domestic aviation in Russia, a huge problem in such a large country.

But China is able to give Putin economic bailout? I would say no, for four reasons.

First, China, despite being an economic powerhouse, is not in a position to supply some of the things Russia needs, like spare parts for Western-made planes and state-of-the-art semiconductor chips.

Second, even though China has not adhered to sanctions, the country is deeply integrated into the world economy. This means that Chinese banks and other companies, like Western corporations, will be able to adopt self-sanctions — that is, they will be reluctant to do business with Russia for fear of backlash from consumers and regulators in key markets.

Third, China and Russia are very far apart geographically. Yes, countries share borders. But most of the Russian economy is located west of the Urals, while most of the Chinese economy is located near the east coast of the country. Beijing is located 5.6 thousand kilometers from Moscowand the only practical way to move goods across this vastness is via a handful of already overloaded train lines.

Finally, a point that, I think, does not receive much emphasis is the extreme difference in terms of economic power between Russia and China.

Some politicians are warning of a possible “arc of autocracy” reminiscent of the WWII Axis — and given the ongoing atrocities, this comparison is anything but extravagant. But the partners in any such arc would be extremely unequal.

Putin may dream of restoring Soviet-era grandeur, but China’s economy — which is roughly the same size as Russia’s 30 years ago — is currently ten times larger. For comparison, the gross domestic product of Germany it was only two and a half times larger than the Italian one when the original Axis was formed.

So, if we were to try to imagine the creation of some neo-fascist alliance — and I say it again, this no longer sounds like extreme language — this would be an alliance in which Russia would figure as a much smaller partner, in fact very close to a client state of China. . Presumably this is not what Putin, with his imperial dreams, has in mind.

China, then, is not able to protect Russia from the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine. It is true that the economic squeeze in Russia would be even stronger if China joined the democratic world in punishing aggression. But that crunch seems pretty severe without China’s participation. Russia will pay a heavy price, in money and blood, for Putin’s megalomania. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO

*Paul Krugman is a professor at the City University of New York and won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2008