Why do we hardly talk about climacteric and menopause? – 03/09/2022

Women’s health has never been treated with the care and attention it deserves. In recent decades, fortunately, the scenario has changed, and subjects such as menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), contraception and sexuality are increasingly addressed (not always in an appropriate way, it is true).

There is a subject, however, still little discussed by the media and health professionals: menopause. Women managed to bring to light topics considered taboo and often pushed under the rug, but almost all of them refer to younger women. Little is said about issues associated with maturity without falling into commonplaces and prejudices.

Despite the fact that life expectancy has increased by about 15 years in the last four decades, we are still reluctant to accept that women over 50 or 70 years old can and should lead an active and healthy life that does not restrict them to taking care of their grandchildren. .

This, however, will only be possible if we talk openly about aging away from stereotypes, which includes approaching menopause with due seriousness.

Some women with the financial conditions to fill aesthetic clinics and surgical centers often do not dare to openly discuss the difficulties faced in climacteric and menopause. It is the price of living in a society that demands eternal youth and ignores that women have no expiration date, much less determined by fertility or wrinkle-free skin.

Those who can no longer be called young, but who also do not fit the stereotype that has been created about older women, need to face difficult health issues, which could be alleviated if treated with attention and, above all, without prejudice.

Menopause is not a disease and should not be treated as such. However, this does not mean ignoring that many women have very unpleasant symptoms, especially in the climacteric phase (also called pre-menopause), which may occur years before the last menstrual period. Hot flashes (hot flushes), sweating, loss of libido, excessive tiredness, vaginal dryness, pain during intercourse (dyspareunia), increased body weight, accumulation of fat in the abdominal region, irritability, sleep disorders and depression are some of the symptoms. more common in the years before menopause.

To treat them, hormone replacement therapy with estrogen or estrogen and progesterone can be used. However, there are some contraindications, such as having a history of breast cancer, stroke, heart attack, thrombosis, among other diseases. In addition, not all women adapt to replacement or wish to have it.

In these cases, there are other options to help lessen physical symptoms, such as vaginal creams containing hormones and vaginal moisturizers. The most important thing is to understand that each woman has symptoms of different intensity, which can affect her life more or less, and therefore need to be treated individually.

Furthermore, menopause cannot be understood only as a biological phenomenon, but also as a psychosociocultural one. This means that, as it symbolizes aging, a phase that is generally undervalued in Western cultures, menopause can also cause problems that do not belong only to the biological sphere, but should not be disregarded for that reason.

Precisely because it is a complex event, menopause must be faced in a multidisciplinary way, which goes beyond pharmacological treatment and takes into account social, cultural, psychological and economic aspects.

The unified health system has been opening more and more health care services for women in climacteric and menopause. Women are the main users of the SUS, and given the socioeconomic and cultural conditions in Brazil, many arrive at the climacteric with pre-existing diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, which can make it difficult to approach these patients.

The private health network, although still very much focused on offering more profitable aesthetic treatments, already has professionals specialized in the multidisciplinary care of these women.

It would also be very important to see more spaces available in the media to address issues relevant to older women. And let young people not forget that those who came before them still have a lot to offer society.