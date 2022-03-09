Why Russian oil embargo is ‘totally unfeasible’ for Europe | The subject

Share on WhatsApp

“For Europe, this type of embargo on Russian oil is totally unfeasible”, says Delgado, in an interview with Renata Lo Prete. According to the executive, the announcement by the United States has a more rhetorical than practical impact for the North Americans, since the supply alternatives for Europe are much more limited.

On the European continent, 40% of natural gas comes from Russia, as well as 25% of oil.

“You have other players that can enter with this supply capacity, but they would take a while”, he says. “I don’t believe Europe can afford this kind of embargo.”

Discussions with Saudi Arabia

In episode #660 of The Subject, Fernanda Delgado assesses that an alternative to restore the imbalance in the oil market would be to expand discussions with Saudi Arabia, a “swing member” of OPEC.

“We already had an imbalance in the market because you have been sequestering supply by OPEC since the beginning of the pandemic. OPEC started sequestering ten million barrels a day in the market, then it cooled down a little. So you have a mismatch between supply and demand,” he says.