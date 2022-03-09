Why the letter Z became a pro-Russian symbol in the Ukraine war

Paul Kerley and Robert Greenall

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is facing disciplinary proceedings from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for displaying the letter “Z” on the podium next to a Ukrainian opponent in Qatar. But what does this symbol mean?

In Russia, the “Z” is fast becoming a strong pro-war symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

It has been flaunted by politicians, seen on the sides of cars, vans and billboards — as well as painted on bus stops. It was even used by Serbs at the pro-Russian demonstration in Belgrade. The photos were widely shared on social media.

photo caption, The ‘Z’ symbol has been displayed at various locations in Russia

It has become a social media issue, says Aglaya Snetkova, a professor of international politics at the School of Slavic and Eastern European Studies at University College London (UCL) in the UK.

“In many ways, this shows the extent to which Russia is, or has been, a very important part of the global world.”

Although the letter “Z” in the Russian Cyrillic alphabet is spelled differently — and looks like a 3 — most Russians recognize Latin letters.

Emily Ferris, a researcher specializing in Russia and Eurasia at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), says the “Z” is a powerful and easily recognized symbol.

“Often, in the case of advertising, the simplest things catch on faster,” she says.

“It looks quite intimidating and quite strong. From an aesthetic perspective, it’s a very powerful symbol.”

It took less than two weeks for the “Z” to spread among those who support President Putin’s invasion.

In the central Russian city of Kazan, about 60 children and staff at a nursing home were photographed outside forming a giant “Z” in the snow in front of the building.

photo caption, Children and staff at a nursing home form a ‘Z’ in the snow

Various theories have circulated about what the “Z” symbol actually means. It first came to attention on social media after Russian tanks with “Zs” on their sides were spotted en route to Ukraine.

Initially, it was thought that the “Z” was actually a number “2” — representing February 22 (2022/02/22). This was the day Russia ratified an agreement of “friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance” with the self-proclaimed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk.

But the symbol is now believed to be simply a way for Russia’s military to identify its own forces.

Last week, viewers of a Russian state-controlled Channel One news program were told that the “Z” was a common marking on Russian military equipment.

The pro-Putin Orthodox Christian website Tsargrad told readers that the simple mark was capable of “avoiding friendly fire” and could not be “mistaken for anything else”.

Russian special forces veteran Sergey Kuvykin told the Russian magazine Life website that different symbols meant different military units.

“Symbols like these are used — a ‘Z’ in a square, a ‘Z’ in a circle, a ‘Z’ with a star, or just a ‘Z’ alone.”

He said the markings helped ensure that troops, who may not be in contact with others, were where they were supposed to be.

Russian warplanes fly too fast to see the white-painted markings, US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Wetzel — a member of The Atlantic Council think tank — told Task and Purpose.

But he agreed that the “Zs” were a “conflict reduction measure to help prevent fratricide”—friendly fire from Russian helicopter or artillery attacks.

The spread of “Z” in Russia is not only due to the spontaneity of social networks – warns Aglaya Snetkov, from UCL.

“It was also reinforced by the regime.”

A Russian politician, Maria Butina, shared a video of how to write the “Z” insignia on a blazer or jacket, explains Snetkov — “so you can go to work and show it off without making a fuss.”

But the expert warns that the symbol should not be seen as fascist.

“There are a lot of memes turning the ‘Z’ into a swastika, but this is done by people who want to oppose the regime.”

And there are other symbols appearing as well.

The letter “V”, for example – which is also not in the Cyrillic alphabet – appears in posts on the Russian Department of Defense’s official Instagram profile, alongside images of “Zs”.

There are written subtitles. “Za PatsanoV“, says one, which means “for the boys” — while another says “Sila V pravde”, which can be translated as “strength in truth”.

One theory is that the two Latin letters could mean “vostok“, which means east, and “zapad“, which means west.

But on social media, it has also been suggested that the Ukrainian military believes the “Z” refers to Russia’s “Eastern Forces” — and the “V” to “naval infantry”.

photo caption, ‘Zs’ and ‘Vs’ were posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Instagram

