With Russian truce, Ukrainians resume evacuation

The evacuation of civilians was resumed by Ukraine on Wednesday (9). Russians and Ukrainians agreed to abide by a ceasefire to allow the withdrawal, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said today. Russia has said it will respect a truce from 9 am to 9 pm local time (4 am to 4 pm in Brasilia) around areas affected by fighting in recent days, Vereshchuk said.

In the city of Sumy — located about 330 kilometers east of Ukraine’s capital Kiev — the corridor was reopened today, according to the head of the Sumy Regional Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. The region, however, recorded new attacks this morning. Ukrainian police report that civilians are leaving cities in the Kiev region. In Energodar, almost 700 kilometers southeast of the capital, and Izium, 610 kilometers east of Kiev, there are also evacuations.

Today, the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory reaches its 14th day with the West increasing Russia’s isolation from the economy.

In addition to the attacks and the search for the evacuation of civilians, another point of concern for Ukraine is the nuclear plants. On Wednesday, the adviser to the President of Ukraine, Mikhaylo Podolyak, said that IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) lost connection with the Chernobyl monitoring system, which was taken over by the Russians.

six runners

Today’s six evacuation routes are:

Energodar-Zaporizhia

Sumy-Poltava

Mariupol-Zaporizhia

Volnovakha-Pokrovsk

Izium-Lozova

Vorzel, Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, Gostomel-Kiev

resumption of evacuation

Yesterday, with the corridor, Sumy managed to evacuate about 5,000 people, according to Zhyvytskyi. Today, evacuation work resumes from 9 am local time (4 am, in Brasília), going until 9 pm (4 pm, in Brazil). According to the administrator, this was possible after the negotiation team had worked “all night”.

The corridor will run between Sumy and Poltava, a distance of about 175 kilometers, towards the south of the country.

“Buses will be involved in the evacuation and private cars can also be moved on the convoy,” said deputy head of Ukraine’s presidency’s office, Kirill Timoshenko. “We ask drivers, please take the maximum number of people with you!”

Departure in the Kiev region

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kiev says it “is helping with evacuation and humanitarian aid” in nearby towns. According to the police, there are withdrawals in cities such as Gostomel, Vorzel, Borodyanka, Irpin and Bucha.

“We urge everyone to strictly follow the officers’ instructions, bring documents and things, remain calm,” the police said in a statement.

First deputy head of the Kiev State Administration, Mykola Povoroznyk said he hoped that “Today there are corridors to get the civilian population out of there as much as possible”.

Despite the activation of alert sirens in the last hours, the city hall says that the night was calm in the capital.

Attacks in Sumy

Earlier today, there was an air strike in the Sumy region, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. “On March 9, enemy aircraft hit residential buildings in Lebedin,” the statement reads, citing a town 50 kilometers from Sumy. Five people, including two children, were rescued from the rubble. “Furthermore, as a result of the air strike, 2 residential buildings were destroyed.”

According to Zhyvytskyi, around 3 am, there were two air strikes, with bombing, in Okhtyrka, about 70 kilometers from Sumy. “Currently, there is no connection with Okhtyrka,” said the administrator.

Before the corridor operation began yesterday, there were bomb attacks in Sumy, according to Zhyvytskyi. “This story can rightly be called a massacre, because a bomb killed 22 people. Russian troops launched an airstrike on a residential sector in Sumy,” the administrator said.

“Among the 22 people killed were 3 children. Initially, two were reported, but rescuers pulled the boy’s body out from under the rubble,” he reported. “They’re all from the same family.”

Chernobyl

In a message posted on his Twitter profile, Podolyak mentioned that the IAEA lost its connection with Chernobyl.

“At the moment, no one understands what is happening in Chernobyl and what is threatening the region. An extremely dangerous situation,” he wrote, without elaborating.

West increases isolation from Russia

Today, the 27 members of the EU (European Union) extended their sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, announced the French presidency of the Council of the EU. They adopted new restrictions aimed at the maritime sector and cryptocurrencies, as well as adding Russian leaders and oligarchs to their negative list, according to the French Presidency.

Yesterday, the ban on Russian oil imports announced by the United States raised the level of punishments imposed by Western countries on Russia.

Several major Western companies have announced the suspension of their business in Russia, adding to the country’s international isolation. These include General Electric, McDonald’s and Starbucks, and the giants Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo.

(With AFP and DW)