Woman drives from Latvia to Ukraine to rescue pets; watch video | pets

Rescuer Rasma Krecia is a volunteer and left Latvia with three vans towards the city of Lviv, Ukraine, with the mission of rescuing pets left by their guardians, people forced to flee their homes because of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russia. The information is from the Reuters news agency.

“We’re going to try to get as many animals as we can, back to Latvia, back to Europe, back to safety,” Krecia said as she loaded three vans with the first batch of dogs and cats on Monday. .

She says she couldn’t stay in her country doing nothing. “If I have an opportunity, if I have a big van, if I can bring food in here and get some animals back to safety, I can’t stay at home,” she told Reuters.

LIVE: Follow the latest events of the conflict

Human Rights Watch sees violations of laws of war after attacks in Irpin; city ​​starts evacuating civilians

1 of 2 Couple bids farewell to pet kitten in Ukraine — Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Couple bids farewell to pet kitten in Ukraine – Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The Lviv shelter, where Rasma is, accepted wild and abandoned animals, but since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, it has taken in more animals from people fleeing the violence of war.

While Reuters was at the shelter, a resident of Lviv brought in half a dozen puppies that her friend had found in a crate at the train station three days earlier, where thousands of people forced out of their homes pass daily.

Dogs, cats and even a pet mouse vie for attention alongside foxes and storks.

One of the pets that must leave in Rasma’s van is Charly, the kitten of the couple Volodymir and Natalia Horobets.

They fled their home in the city of Kramatorsk as Ukrainian troops fought Russian invaders.

After a difficult journey on a crowded train, they decided to let their pet go, realizing that organizing a new life hundreds of miles from home would be even more difficult with a hyperactive cat to care for.

“Our train journey took 40 hours,” Natalia said in Lviv, which, along with the rest of western Ukraine, has so far been unaffected by the conflict.

“There were a lot of people and we were afraid he was going to be trampled.”

2 of 2 Ukrainian says goodbye to her cat in Lviv — Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach Ukrainian says goodbye to her cat in Lviv — Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

As Krecia prepared to put cages in their vans, the Horobets family said goodbye to their cat.

“Charly my little one, you’re going to come home, but you need to stay somewhere different for now, you’ll be fine there,” Natalia said.

Her husband Volodymir said they didn’t know what might happen in the future: