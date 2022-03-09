Xiaomi with 120W hyper charging and Snapdragon 888 on offer – All in Technology

The presence of fast charging on the smartphone is of great help in current times. And one of the models that stands out in this environment is the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which supports 120W super fast charging. And today, you find yourself with a special discount coming out at R$ 2,439 in 6 interest-free installments on the card.

For those who don’t know, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a super 5,000 mAh battery that goes from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. Inside, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chip capable of running games and other tasks without slowdowns or stuttering. In addition, it works with 8GB of RAM and offers options with 128GB and 256GB of internal space.

Another highlight of this model is its construction with a 6.67″ AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great fluidity when navigating between apps and games. Other settings also include a 108MP main camera, splash protection, side fingerprint scanner and NFC.

Screen: 6.67″ Flat AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution / 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

6.67″ Flat AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution / 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 108MP, 8MP and 5MP

108MP, 8MP and 5MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh System: Android 11

Android 11 Others: IP53 rated, Side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC

With a devastating price this Monday (7), the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a great value for money: