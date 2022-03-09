Young Ukrainian goes viral when showing routine with family in bomb-proof bunker; watch

Normally, TikTok is a platform that highlights people with fun and high-spirited content, but since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the social network has also been gathering records that were unbelievable until a few days ago. It is precisely in this context that the young Ukrainian Valeria Shashenok, just 20 years old, went viral by sharing videos of her routine inside a bomb-proof bunker in the city of Chernihiv.

Until the closing of this article, the profile @valerisssh already had more than 350 thousand followers, but with a constant growth, gathering millions of views in the videos. The highlights are mainly the posts with the damage that the Russian army attacks did in the young woman’s city, and the shocking “before and after” moments of what Valeria’s life was like amid the paradisiacal scenarios of the country, and the current situation. of destruction around you.

On February 24, when Putin declared war on Ukraine, Shashenok was in complete disbelief. “I didn’t believe that war could actually happen. I thought it was a joke.” revealed to The Star of Canada. When the missiles surfaced, she and her family rushed to the underground bunker in her father’s office, just 10 minutes away from their home.

Even though it’s such a sad and complicated moment, Shashenok has tried to use a witty and humorous tone to record everything he’s going through. In one of the posts, she records how her mother has been cooking in the bunker with a kind of induction stove. “I keep sending positive energy to the blinchiki”wrote Valeria, referring to a pancake-like recipe. “Run from Putin! Simple day, simple life. Nothing special!”, said in another video in which he appears running while a siren sounds to alert residents.

The Ukrainian made a point of explaining the “good-humored” tone so as not to give the wrong impression about the way she views the war. “It is unbelievable what happened in my country. But [o humor] it’s a way of showing that we are strong. That there is an end. That Ukraine will survive. We are a very strong country, we protect our country from one of the biggest countries in the world”was proud.

A “normal” routine for Valeria includes quick trips to the apartment she lived in to pick up items needed for survival, and what she defines as a kind of “survey” of everything that was destroyed in the city the day before. To dry her hair, she has been using a heat gun and takes care of the dog that went with her family to the bunker. “Near my house, the buildings are all destroyed. One of the reasons I leave – even if it’s insecure – was because I wanted to show [o que está acontecendo para] people from another country”he explained to The Star.

“Pov [ponto de vista]: you want to buy food in the supermarket during the war in Ukraine”, posted tiktoker, while filming all the shelves in the store completely empty. On a “lucky” trip to the establishment, she managed to buy an avocado, cheese, donuts, milk, coconut water and yogurt. “I found the last avocado at the supermarket!”celebrated.

In the recordings, it is possible to see that the structure of the bunker is simple, but provides a private bathroom, bathtub and shower for bathing. She has also adapted the place with a boxing bag to exercise. “Imagine you are Putin”, he said while tapping the equipment, quoting the president of Russia. Valeria and her parents share the bunker with another family, who unfortunately had their house completely destroyed.

Currently, the young woman has become a source for major foreign newspapers, reporting everything that has happened. And despite showing that she is somehow adapted, Valeria admitted that she does not see the war ending anytime soon and already envisions a plan to create an internet fund and raise money to leave the country with her family. “In the future, I want to leave my country. I need money for the future to survive”reflected in an interview with The Star.