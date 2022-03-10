14th day of war: a new humanitarian truce and boycott of Russian oil – International

Refugees leave Ukraine for Poland (photo: Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

In yet another attempt at a humanitarian truce to evacuate civilians, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches its 14th day this Wednesday (9/3). Yesterday, the number of people fleeing the conflict surpassed the barrier of two million, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi. Poland received more than half of them.

Grandi said that “so far”, Romania, Moldova and Poland are managing to manage the arrival of refugees because they have “some resources”.

“It is possible that if the war continues… we will start to see people without resources or ties and this will be a more difficult problem to manage for European countries,” he said.

The Balkan wars in Bosnia and Kosovo also caused a huge influx of refugees, “between two and three million, but over a period of eight years. Now we’re talking eight days,” Grandi said.

“In other regions of the world, yes, we see this scenario, but in Europe it is the first time since the Second World War,” he said.

New humanitarian truce

“Russia announces a ceasefire regime starting March 9 at 10 am Moscow time and is ready to create humanitarian corridors,” the cell in charge of these issues in the Russian government reported, quoted by the TASS news agency. .

The first civilian evacuation corridors were installed on Tuesday morning in Soumy, in the northeast of the country. Evacuations continued also in the Kiev region, the Ukrainian capital. Already in the cities of Boutcha in the north and Mariupol in the south, civilians remained blocked.

Land mine explosion leaves dead and injured in Kiev

The civilians were in a car. The adults died instantly and the children were hospitalized. Witnesses said the mines were hidden on the sidewalk under straw and rubble.

Chernihiv is 150 kilometers from Kiev, close to the border with Belarus, an allied country of Russia. The city has been severely punished in recent days by Russian aviation, according to local authorities.





‘We will fight to the end’

“We will not surrender and we will not lose. We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue to fight for our land, whatever the cost, in the forests, in the fields, on the coasts, in the streets,” said Zelensky, who was applauded by standing by lawmakers gathered in the House of Commons in London.

Russian oil boycott

Britain is expected to accompany the United States in the boycott, gradually reducing its oil imports until the end of 2022, according to British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. The European Union has announced a long-term plan to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, with the expectation of achieving full independence by 2030.

Russia has already threatened to suspend the supply of natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned that the move could have “catastrophic consequences” for the world economy and predicted that the price of the barrel could reach US$ 300.

According to analysts, Biden’s announcement brings volatility to international prices and the barrel of oil could reach US$ 150 in the coming days.

‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin’

The American president attacked Putin, pointing out that the war is taking a “horrible” toll and has already generated two million refugees.

“Russia may continue to advance at a horrible cost, but this is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin,” the US president declared. “Putin may be able to take a city, but he will never be able to control the country.”

