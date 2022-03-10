3 Inflammatory Foods You’re Consuming And You Can’t Even Know

Inflammation is a natural and expected occurrence of the human body as it fights harmful agents. However, although necessary, inflammation causes a series of discomforts for the patient. The situation worsens in cases of chronic inflammation, when it occurs for a long time and in an exaggerated way. What you didn’t know is that there are inflammatory foods.

See too: Ripe bananas for longer: here’s how to store the fruit correctly

Generally, the inflammatory process derives from the presence of microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria, for example. To combat the presence of these malicious agents, the body begins to attack them, causing inflammation. When this process goes beyond the limits, lesions in the cellular DNA can be registered, that is, the chance of tumors increases.

Inflammatory foods: irregular diet harms health

Another risk to the body in the face of chronic inflammation involves insulin resistance. In other words, the body finds it difficult to remove the sugar present in the bloodstream. The chances of developing diabetes increase because the accumulation of glucose is exactly what causes the disease.

In this way, it can be understood that chronic inflammation also provides the appearance of plaques and clots in the circulation. This is one of the consequences that inflammatory foods can trigger.

Below, you can see some of the most popular inflammatory foods, which should be regulated during consumption:

1 – Sweets

The presence of high amounts of sugar in the blood can trigger inflammation, so sweets are on this list. They trigger the inflammatory process by producing fat in the liver and increasing insulin release. In fact, excess body fat is a clear risk factor for inflammation.

2 – Red and processed meats

In general, the Red meat has a large amount of saturated fat, while processed foods also have excess sodium. In addition, sausages have chemicals and preservatives that “intoxicate” the body.

3 – Inflammatory foods can be oils and fried foods

Along the same lines as red meats, cooking oils are rich in omega-6 fatty acids. This element is not considered harmful in isolation, but it can bring risks if consumed in large quantities.

However, frying modifies the structures of the oils and ends up soaking food in saturated fats. As explained earlier, these fats have a high inflammatory index for the body.

Finally, it is worth noting that the guidance of specialized professionals is necessary, so look for a qualified doctor or nutritionist.