After fleeing Ukraine, 5-year-old boy hopes to recover from leukemia in Ireland

Leonid Shapova, a five-year-old Ukrainian boy with leukemia, was due to receive a bone marrow transplant this week. However, due to the Russian invasion, he fled with his family to Ireland, where he now expects to be treated thanks to the generosity of the local population.

Right now, he should be recovering in a Kiev hospital, but the little one is at his great-aunt’s home in southeastern Ireland, where his parents report fleeing their war-torn country, compounded by their son’s illness. .

Leonid’s mother Yana, 31, her husband Serhiy, 30, and the boy left Cherkasy, in central Ukraine, with only a suitcase containing their belongings, including Leonid’s medical documents. It’s “the most important thing we had,” Yana told AFP.

They drove into Poland, taking dirt roads to avoid combat zones, and their car was sometimes shaken by nearby explosions before finally reaching the border.

Due to their son’s state of health, they were escorted to cross the border urgently, avoiding queues for about 20 kilometers. Five days later they arrived in Dublin via Zurich, where they had to convince the Swiss authorities that the Irish government had allowed them to enter without the usual visa requirements.

His arrival at Dublin airport, where his family greeted him with the Ukrainian flag, was a moment of “relief tinged with bitterness”, described Yana.

“I felt that we would be safe here and that they would help us, that everything possible would be done to take care of” Leonid, said his mother. But this psychologist confesses, at the same time, that she suffers from “survivor syndrome”, feeling guilty for having survived the bloody whole.

The hospital where Leonid spent much of the last eight months after his leukemia diagnosis suffered damage from the Russian invasion, explains Yana.

However, despite the danger, many children remain there. “These children are feeling especially bad now (…) it is very scary to see what is happening”, he says.

– “Disquiet” –

During their escape, the family came into contact with Irish MP Michael Collins, who was alerted of their plight by Leonid’s great-aunt Victoria Walden and her husband David, with whom the Shapovals now live.

“We were in communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, explains Collind, noting “that there was a lot of concern”

The MP is helping the family in efforts to treat Leonid in Ireland with the support of the local population who have been moved by the boy’s plight.

“Everybody wants to do something and it’s very kind and, frankly, typically Irish,” he says.

An online fundraiser allowed the family to raise more than 65,000 euros (360 thousand reais), greatly exceeding the initial goal of 1,000 euros (5,500 reais).

The day after his arrival in Ireland, Leonid was examined by doctors at a local medical center and then sent to Cork City Hospital.

Now he must be treated at Dublin Children’s Hospital, where the family hopes he will be able to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

“Thank you to everyone who is helping us, we are very happy,” said her mother, who says she is “surprised to see how kind everyone is and how much everyone wants to help.”

Leonid is also grateful: “Thanks to the people who help us,” he says.

The little boy and his family are part of the approximately 1800 Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Ireland since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Ireland, which has a population of 5 million, said it was ready to take in 100,000 people who fled Ukraine.







