After Paulinha Abelha’s death, Anvisa lists 140 prohibited slimming capsules – Ser Saúde

The National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) released a list of 140 banned products for weight loss. Reinforcement over substances suspended in Brazil it occurs after the death of the nurse Maria Abreu and the artist Paulinha Abelha.
The former lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta passed away on February 23 and, recently, her husband revealed that his wife was use of medication to lose weight.
Furthermore, drug test of the singer indicated the presence of amphetamines in her body, a substance often used by people who are used to weight loss regimes.
Although the sale is prohibited, many of the capsules and teas slimming products listed by Anvisa are still available on the internet, according to the g1.
DEATH AFTER USE
In February, the drugs used for weight loss were again questioned after the death of nurse Maria Abreu. The woman died, on February 4, after taking slimming tea capsules. “50 Herbs”.
Despite having been hospitalized in a hospital in São Paulo and undergoing a Liver transplant, your body rejected the organ. Maria had to undergo the procedure due to complications from hepatitis.
In a more recent case, the singer Paulinha Bee died from causes that may be related to the use of weight-loss drugs.
according to metropolisesthe artist’s death is still under investigation, but a report has already identified 17 substances which may have caused liver failure.
prohibited substances
On its website, Anvisa provides a consultation tool for the population to check the release of products and medicines.
Check the list of banned substances in Brazil:
- 50 Slimming Herbs
- 50 Strong Slimming Herbs – Natuviva
- Sense Shot Academy
- Tune Tea
- Always Fitness Gold
- American Fit
- Bio Slim
- biofitslim
- Bionatti Emagry
- bioslim
- black caps
- Black Extreme Traditional Level 3
- Black Extreme Ultra
- black slim
- blueelife
- Tummy Dry Capsule With Goji Berry
- Body Slimming Capsules – Shou Shen Jiao Nang (Red)
- Capsules To Regulate The Intestines – Tong Bian Jiao Nang (Green)
- horse chestnut
- Pink skull
- Cellulite Sense Off
- Tea 37 Herbs – Denature
- Tea Belly Of Dreams – Vida Fiber
- Life Tea
- Diabetes Tea
- Diabetes Tea for Life – Pro-Herbs
- Tea to slim the body – Shou Shen Tea (Red)
- Slimming Chamomille
- Extra Strong Chamomille
- Formula 1 slimming compound
- Formula 2 slimming compound
- Formula 3 slimming compound
- Liwaib Slimming Compound
- Dry Compound Belly
- Melts Liwalib Fat
- Detox Slim Nature
- Diet Slim (Herbal Extract)
- Diet+Stronger
- Lymphatic Drainage Capsules
- Duromax
- Elixir Of Life
- Emagfit
- Emagil Fit
- Always Fitness Gold Slimming
- Chamomile slimming
- Bel’s Slimming
- Slimming 90 Comp 600 Mg
- Energy Power
- Enzymax
- Premium slim
- Fitness Excellence – Herb Extract
- Fat Red Burner
- Gold Fines
- Fine Nature
- Finy Sbelt
- Fit Body Caps
- Fit Max Black Diamond
- Fit Max Detox
- Fit Max Red Gold
- Fit Max Slim
- Gummy Sense ReduxPower
- Gym Power Fit
- Appetite suppressant
- innovate
- Ki Fina Corpus
- Extra Strong Accelerator Kit
- Slimming Kit (best day and best night) Best Life
- Liver Cleansing Kit (Malic Pro + Bitter Salt) Dr Lemon
- Ladyfit Slimming
- Lida Daidaihua
- Lipo da Dona
- Lipo Fit
- Lipo Fit Pro-Max
- Lipodiet Blue Emagry
- Lipodiet Level 4
- Lipodiet Rosa Emagry
- Lipoextreme Original
- Lipofit Pro-One
- Lipofit Pro
- Liposuction Sense
- Lipotril
- Lipotron Max
- Master Fit
- Max Xtreme
- Meg Herbs
- Best Lithothamnium Best Life
- Moder Diet
- Moder Diet Gold
- Mzt
- natural diet
- natudrin
- Natuplus X
- Natural Diet
- New Green
- New Lip
- New Redux Dr Lemon
- Original Herbs
- Phytoplus X
- Pink Black
- Pink Black Herbal Extract
- Leverage Liwalib
- powerfite
- Practice Line
- reduce
- redutrol
- Relax Caps
- Renew Fit Power
- Saracura Cará Insulin
- Dry Belly 120 Comp 600 Mg
- Maxx Tummy Dry
- Dry Everything Turbo
- Inhibitor Sense
- Sense Redux Abdomen
- sibutine
- Sibutramin
- slim black
- Slim Blue Loss
- Exclusive Thermo Blend Slim
- slim gold
- slim nature
- Slim Nature Detox
- Slim Premium
- Slim Red Turbo
- Slim Result
- Stronger Diet
- Stronger Diet +
- sucureu
- Super Tea Sb
- Super Tea Sb Original
- Textotril
- The Best Slim
- All products from the Diet + line
- All products listed on the website www.emagilfit.com.br
- Cat’s Claw With Yellow Uxi
- uplife
- Valerian
- Life Herbs Woman Menstrual Regulator – Life Herbs
- living and losing weight
- World Slim
- Xtreme Slim