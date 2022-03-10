After Paulinha Abelha’s death, Anvisa lists 140 prohibited slimming capsules – Ser Saúde

The National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) released a list of 140 banned products for weight loss. Reinforcement over substances suspended in Brazil it occurs after the death of the nurse Maria Abreu and the artist Paulinha Abelha.

The former lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta passed away on February 23 and, recently, her husband revealed that his wife was use of medication to lose weight.

Furthermore, drug test of the singer indicated the presence of amphetamines in her body, a substance often used by people who are used to weight loss regimes.

Although the sale is prohibited, many of the capsules and teas slimming products listed by Anvisa are still available on the internet, according to the g1.

DEATH AFTER USE

In February, the drugs used for weight loss were again questioned after the death of nurse Maria Abreu. The woman died, on February 4, after taking slimming tea capsules. “50 Herbs”.

Despite having been hospitalized in a hospital in São Paulo and undergoing a Liver transplant, your body rejected the organ. Maria had to undergo the procedure due to complications from hepatitis.

In a more recent case, the singer Paulinha Bee died from causes that may be related to the use of weight-loss drugs.

according to metropolisesthe artist’s death is still under investigation, but a report has already identified 17 substances which may have caused liver failure.

prohibited substances

On its website, Anvisa provides a consultation tool for the population to check the release of products and medicines.

Check the list of banned substances in Brazil: