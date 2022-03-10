Amazon Responds to Criticism Over Female Representation on Lost Ark

since the launch of Lost Ark in the West, in February, the game has received criticism for the female representation in the game. One of the points mentioned, for example, is the equipment, which shows a lot of the characters’ bodies.

Another point mentioned is the fact that certain classes are exclusive to one or another gender. Only male characters can be Warriors and only female characters can be Mages. This is a criticism that developer Smilegate itself acknowledged in a post last year.

Source: Steam

Amazon Games Franchise Director Soomin Park told Eurogamer that changes are on the way to address these two points.

“Let’s talk about classes that are unique to one genre or another first,” Park began. “This is something we’ll be working on over time. Classes are very closely tied to character models in terms of function and animations, so making these classes cross-gender compatible requires more than just making a different gender model.”

“However, Smilegate RPG is actively working on this; the female Berserker [N.T.: uma variação de Warrior] is the next class to be added in the Korean version. While not all classes currently have female and male versions, we’ve worked hard to make sure those that do are available at launch.”

“In the future, Smilegate RPG will create more versions of classes that are still unique to one genre or another, and we will add them to Arkesia in the future.”

Source: Steam

Park continued, “As for armor, we won’t be altering the original clothing in the game, but we will be making adjustments so that options that show more of the body aren’t too visible in places like our promotional materials or the initial character creation screen. (although the character creator’s original equipment is still present as drops at the beginning of the game).

“We will also be adding new gear options that are not as revealing, but these will be additions and not replacements. We are aware of the balance between hardcore fans who want a Lost Ark similar to the original Korean version, and new players, who might not like the current armor and clothing options, so we’re adding gear and alternatives to the game rather than removing options.”

Lost Ark recently reached the mark of 20 million players and has a series of news planned for this month.