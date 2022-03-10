Amid sanctions, Chelsea owner takes R$2.8 billion yacht from Barcelona

After putting Chelsea up for sale, Roman Abramovich took his superyacht from a Barcelona shipyard on Tuesday, a week after Alisher Usmanov, Russian oligarch and former Everton investor, had his vessel seized by German authorities. The two could be targets of new sanctions – they are already on the list of names of Russian oligarchs barred from living in the UK – because of their relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is leading the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, which cites tracking data, the superyacht Solaris, valued at 430 million pounds (equivalent to R$ 2.83 billion) was at a shipyard in Barcelona undergoing repairs, but is now in the Caribbean Sea. , near the Virgin Islands. According to the newspaper, the company handling the repairs declined to comment on the megayacht’s movement, as did Abramovich’s adviser.

The yacht had been in the same location since late last year, and the move raised questions about its motivations.

Two days earlier, German authorities in Hamburg seized Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht, which had all deals with Everton suspended and was sanctioned by the European Union after the outbreak of war in Ukraine last week. In 2016, Usmanov paid £447.5 million for his yacht.