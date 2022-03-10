AmorSaúde expands project for high-end, low-cost surgeries

The partnership with Hospital de Olhos Dr. Ricardo Guimarães is part of the Surgeries project, which aims to offer elective hospital surgeries, always in line with AmorSaúde’s mission of providing high quality care at affordable prices to patients. The partner hospitals provide a complete package for each surgery negotiated, including the cost of the ward or apartment, medical fees, anesthesiologists, materials, medicines, in short, all the hospital expenses foreseen for performing the surgeries of patients from the network.

For AmorSaúde’s CEO, Ícaro Vilar, the surgeries project, which has been underway since November 2021, is a very important extension of the base that is at the heart of the group of which the clinic network is a part: improving the quality of life who needs it most. The proposal is to provide all types of surgery, from the simplest, such as vasectomy, to the most complex, such as the removal of the thyroid, gallbladder or uterus, for example. The values ​​of surgeries for patients in the clinic network are significantly below the values ​​charged for private patients, making it extremely affordable for classes C and D.

Currently, the network has already established partnerships with hospitals that provide surgical care to the metropolitan regions of São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Vale do Aço. Furthermore, as explained by Dr. Alexandre Pimenta, AmorSaúde’s Technical Manager, the network is in the process of negotiating with another 101 hospitals across the country to perform the surgeries: “We are being very well received in large national networks that understand the social importance of our project.”

According to AmorSaúde’s CEO, Ícaro Vilar, the goal is to close the first quarter of 2022 with the surgery project present in all capitals of the country. “Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen that many elective surgeries have been cancelled, further increasing the waiting list. Therefore, we also want to act on this front, helping our patients to complete the treatment as a whole. AmorSaúde attends almost one million consultations per month, of which a significant portion needs the surgical procedure. With the surgeries project we can help people complete the entire cycle necessary for their health”, explains Vilar.

In addition, another very important aspect, as highlighted by Camila Leite Vilar, AmorSaúde’s Chief Project Officer and responsible for the surgeries project, is the reception throughout the process. “What AmorSaúde seeks, in addition to offering excellent treatment at an affordable cost, is to ensure patient care. Therefore, we are carefully preparing everything so that in this process of leaving the clinic and going to the hospital, the patient has all the support in his pre and post-surgical period, ensuring a full and peaceful surgery and recovery”, she comments.

Eye Hospital

According to Dr. Alexandre Pimenta, Technical Responsible for the network, the partnership with Hospital de Olhos Dr. Ricardo Guimarães represents a great advance for the medical field in the country. “With the possibility of AmorSaúde patients being treated at this excellent hospital, we reinforce our mission of offering the best medical care to the population at affordable prices”, he highlights.

The ophthalmologist Dr. Ricardo Guimarães, president of the Hospital de Olhos Foundation, which has been in existence since 1983, also celebrates the union of efforts in favor of Brazilian health. “Our partnership will generate a huge impact in the country, we have all the expertise needed to care for vision and we understand that, by combining our experience with the condition that AmorSaúde provides to its customers, we can offer a quality service, with fair costs and with agility for the patient. Always with the safety required by the highest standards of certification and quality”, he explains.

The ophthalmologist, who is also Director of the Laboratory for Research Applied to Neurovision (LAPAN), editor for Latin America of the journal Ocular Surgery News and Honorary Consul of Canada in Minas Gerais, among other national and international assignments, explains that cataract is, currently responsible for the longest waiting list in the SUS. “We know for a fact that all elderly patients will develop cataracts someday. This disease is part of a natural aging process of the lens of our eye, and everyone will progress to blindness if they are not operated on. And the further the condition progresses, the more difficult it becomes for the patient to have surgery and recovery.”

In addition, Dr. Ricardo points out that most of the diseases responsible for causing irrecoverable vision loss are asymptomatic until the advanced stages, and cataracts end up making their diagnosis and treatment difficult, as with glaucoma and macular degeneration, for example. “This all happens in our country despite cataract surgery being safe and extremely effective in correcting the problem definitively. Patients do not seek surgery mainly due to lack of medical advice and lack of opportunity. The objective of our partnership with AmorSaúde is to fill this void. We want to guide the doctors who assist these patients regarding the diagnosis and the best time for the intervention and support them when necessary”, says the founder of Hospital de Olhos.

Despite cataracts being the eye disease that most requires surgery, Dr. Juliana Guimarães, who is also an ophthalmologist and works at Hospital de Olhos, explains that, through the partnership with AmorSaúde, patients can also be treated in other specialties. “We are already prepared to perform surgeries and treatments for cataract, retina and refractive surgery, and we have plans to extend our care to all ophthalmic subspecialties. Hospital de Olhos has operating rooms with modern and unique equipment in Minas Gerais, quality materials and a fully qualified team to offer, together with AmorSaúde doctors, a significant improvement in the population’s eye health ”, she concludes.