Antarctica pioneer explorer ship found after 107 years

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

The Endurance was trapped in sea ice for months before sinking in 1915.

Scientists have found and filmed Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, 107 years after the vessel sank.

The discovery was made last weekend, deep in the Weddell Sea, in the Southern Ocean.

The ship was crushed by ice floes and sank in 1915, leading Shackleton and his men to an astonishing escape on foot and in small boats.

Videos of the sinking show that the Endurance is in remarkable condition.

