Antarctica pioneer explorer ship found after 107 years

Jonathan Amos

BBC Science Correspondent

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images/SPR photo caption, The Endurance was trapped in sea ice for months before sinking in 1915.

Scientists have found and filmed Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, 107 years after the vessel sank.

The discovery was made last weekend, deep in the Weddell Sea, in the Southern Ocean.

The ship was crushed by ice floes and sank in 1915, leading Shackleton and his men to an astonishing escape on foot and in small boats.

Videos of the sinking show that the Endurance is in remarkable condition.

Even though it’s been 3km underwater for over a century, it looks exactly like the November day it sank.

Its timbers, though broken, are still tightly knit together, and the name — Endurance — is clearly visible on the stern of the vessel.

“Without any exaggeration, this is the best wooden wreck I’ve ever seen — by far,” said marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, who participated in the discovery expedition and fulfilled one of the ambitions of his nearly 50-year career.

“It’s upright, very imposing and in an excellent state of preservation,” he told BBC News.

The project to find the lost ship was organized by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), using a South African icebreaker, the Agulhas II, equipped with remotely operated submersibles.

Mission leader, veteran polar geographer John Shears, described the moment when cameras landed on the ship’s name as “jaw-dropping”.

“The discovery of the wreck is an incredible achievement,” he added.

“We have successfully completed the search for the world’s most difficult shipwreck, battling ever-changing sea ice, blizzards and temperatures reaching -18°C. We achieved what many people said was impossible.”

Credit, FMHT and National Geographic photo caption, The Agulhas icebreaker found favorable ice conditions in a still hostile environment

Where was the ship found?

The Endurance was spotted in the Weddell Sea, at a depth of 3,008m.

For more than two weeks, submarines scoured a predefined search area, examining several possible targets, until finally discovering the wreck site on Saturday — the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s funeral.

Since then, detailed photographic records of the surrounding woods and debris field have been made.

The wreck itself is a designated monument under the International Antarctic Treaty and should not be disturbed in any way. No artifacts were therefore brought to the surface.

What did the submarines see?

The ship looks the same as when it was last photographed by Shackleton filmmaker Frank Hurley in 1915.

The masts are down, the rigging is tangled up, but the hull is very cohesive. Some damage is evident on the bow, presumably where the ship hit the sea floor. Anchors are present. The submarines even spotted some boots and dishes.

“You can even see the ship’s name — ENDURANCE — arched at her stern just below the baluster (a handrail near the stern). And below, the brave Polaris, the five-pointed star, after which the ship was originally named. “, said Mensun Bound.

“You’d have to be made of stone not to soften at the sight of that star and the name above,” he added.

“You can see a hatch that is Shackleton’s cabin. At that moment, you really feel the big man’s breath on the back of your head.”

Credit, FMHT/National Geographic photo caption, Filter-eating animals colonized the wreck

What kind of life colonized the ship?

Interestingly, the wreck was colonized by an abundance of life—but not the kind that would consume it.

“There appears to be little deterioration of the wood, indicating that wood-eating animals found in other areas of our ocean are not, perhaps unsurprisingly, in the forest-free Antarctic region,” commented polar marine biologist Michelle Taylor of the University of of Essex, UK.

“The ghost ship Endurance is dotted with an astonishing diversity of deep-sea marine life — sea squirts, anemones, sponges of various shapes, ophiuroids and crinoids (relatives of urchins and starfish) all feed on filtration of the cold, deep waters of the Weddell Sea.”

Credit, SPR/Uni of Cambridge photo caption, Shackleton (right) looks at the wrecked remains of the ship just before heading into the depths

Why is this ship so prized?

For two reasons. The first is the story of Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

The Anglo-Irish explorer set out to make the first land crossing of Antarctica, but had to abandon the mission when the Endurance became stuck and was later punctured by sea ice.

From then on, it was a matter of survival. Shackleton somehow managed to get his men to safety, and took a small lifeboat out of the rough seas for help.

The other reason was the challenge of finding the ship itself. The Weddell Sea is permanently covered by a thick layer of sea ice, the same sea ice that ruptured the Endurance’s hull.

Getting close to the supposed shipwreck site was difficult enough, let alone conducting a search. But here also lies part of the success of the FMHT project.

Last month saw the smallest amount of sea ice from Antarctica ever seen during the age of satellites, which dates back to the 1970s. Conditions were unexpectedly favourable.

Credit, FMHT/National Geographic photo caption, One of the submersibles returns to the surface after diving into the depths of the Weddell Sea

The Agulhas ended the survey of the wreck and left the search site on Tuesday. The icebreaker is now heading to its home port in Cape Town. But the intention is to go to the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia, where Shackleton is buried.

“Let’s pay our respects to ‘The Boss,'” Shears said, using the nickname given by the Endurance crew to their leader.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The ‘Boss’ is buried in Grytviken, South Georgia

All images of the wreck are courtesy of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic.