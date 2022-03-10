around 35,000 civilians are evacuated, says Zelensky

At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated on Wednesday from Ukrainian cities besieged by Russian troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The president said in a video message that three humanitarian corridors allowed the evacuation of residents from the cities of Sumy and Enerhodar and from areas on the outskirts of the capital Kiev.

Zelensky said he expected evacuations to continue on Thursday in corridors that will open in the cities of Mariupol, which has been under Russian siege for several days, Volnovakha in the southeast and Izium in the east of the country.

The evacuations came after Moscow and Kiev agreed on Wednesday to open more humanitarian corridors, giving a glimmer of hope to terrified civilians in bombed-out cities.

More than 5,000 people were evacuated on the eve of Sumy, a town of 250,000 near the Russian border where there are reports of intense fighting.

But attempts to evacuate the port of Mariupol have repeatedly failed, with Kiev and Moscow blaming the other side for the failures.

The Mariupol mayor’s office said more than 1,200 civilians had been killed in the attacks that began more than a week ago.

The UN refugee agency estimates that between 2.1 and 2.2 million people have left Ukraine in search of refuge.