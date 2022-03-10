At least 17 cases of Deltacron, which combines Delta and Omicron, have been identified, studies say

hybrid versions of coronavirus that combine genes from variants Delta and omicronnicknamed “Deltacron“, were identified in at least 17 patients in the U.S and on Europepointed out researchers.

As there have been few confirmed cases, it is too early to know whether Deltacron is more transmissible or will cause more severe cases of the disease, as explained by Philippe Colson, from IHU Mediterranee Infection, an institute for the microbiology of infectious diseases in Marseille, France.

Colson is the lead author of a report published Tuesday in the journal medRxiv, still without peer review. His team described the condition of three French patients infected with a version of SarS-CoV-2 that combines the spike protein of the Omicron variant with the Delta “body”.

Two other Deltacron infections have been identified in the United States, according to an unpublished report by genetic research firm Helix, which was submitted to the medRxiv and seen by Reuters.

Other teams have reported 12 more Deltacron infections in Europe since January – all with Omicron spike and Delta body.

Genetic recombinations of coronaviruses happen when two variants infect the same host cell. “During the pandemic, two or more variants co-circulated during the same time periods and in the same geographic areas… This created opportunities for recombination between these two variants,” Colson said, adding that his team developed a PCR-like test. , gold standard, which “can quickly identify positive samples for the presence of this… virus”./With information from Reuters