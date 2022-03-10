‘Attack against one is an attack against all’

US Vice President Kamala Harris said today that a military offensive against any NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) country would represent an attack against all members of the alliance. She participated in a press conference alongside the Polish president, Andrzej doubt.

At the meeting, they discussed Poland’s offer to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine amid the war against Russia. The Pentagon — the headquarters of US defense — has positioned itself against military support. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised “unseen consequences” to anyone who interferes in the conflict.

The United States is prepared to defend every inch of the territory of the nato. The United States takes it seriously that an attack on one is an attack on all.

US Vice President Kamala Harris at a press conference in Poland

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western countries that send weapons to Ukraine should understand that they “will be held accountable for their actions”.

During the press conference, Kamala Harris sought to strengthen the partnership between the US and Poland after the disagreement over the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

“I want to be very clear. The United States and Poland are united in what we’ve done and are prepared to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine — period,” Harris said.

She added that the United States has made two Patriot missile defense systems available to Poland, which borders Ukraine. They are designed to combat and destroy short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft and cruise missiles.

“What is at stake right now are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance. And, in particular, the question of the importance of defending sovereignty and territorial integrity and, in this case, Ukraine,” he said. the vice of the USA.

‘Atrocities of unimaginable dimensions’

Kamala Harris and Andrzej Duda also condemned the Russian offensive in Ukraine, citing the recent attack on a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, which left three dead, including a girl.

The port city is strategic for the Russian military advance and is the target of frequent bombings.

“These are atrocities of unimaginable dimensions. In a maternity ward, pregnant women who were there to be cared for were taken away by an act of unprovoked violence,” commented Kamala Harris.

Pole Andrzej Duda called the attack “an act of barbarism and genocide” and called for more sanctions against Moscow.