Attack on children’s hospital leaves 17 injured in Ukraine

A children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was destroyed by Russian air strikes, the city council said in an online post on Wednesday. At least 17 people were injured in the attack that hit the hospital with maternity and pediatric wards in southeastern Ukraine.

The information was confirmed by the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who reported that among the injured are women in labor. For him, the bombing violated the ceasefire for the creation of humanitarian corridors,

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the attack on his social media and posted a video that he claims was of the children’s hospital destroyed after the bombing. “People, children, are under the rubble. It’s an atrocity!” said the Ukrainian leader.

So far, at least 1,170 civilians have died in Mariupol, with 47 people buried in a mass grave, according to a Ukrainian information agency, citing data from the city’s deputy mayor, Serhiy Orlov.

“Russia continues to hold more than 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocking humanitarian aid and evacuation. The indiscriminate bombing continues. Nearly 3,000 babies lack medicine and food. I invite the world to act!” of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, urging “Russia to stop its barbaric war against civilians and children”.



