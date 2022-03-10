Attack on children’s hospital overshadows attempt at diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine

posted on 03/10/2022 05:55 / updated on 03/10/2022 05:56



A few hours before the first high-level meeting between Kiev and Moscow officials, Ukraine accused Russia of bombing the Territorial Medical Complex for the Health of Children and Women, a pediatric and maternity hospital located in Mariupol (southeast). “Direct attack by Russian troops on a maternity hospital. People, children are under the rubble. Atrocity! How long will the world be complicit in ignoring terror? Shut the skies now! Stop the murders! You have the power, but you seem losing humanity,” wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called the incident a “war crime” and “proof of genocide”. The international community unanimously condemned the bombing attributed to Moscow. As of press time, Pavlo Kirilenko, leader of the southern Donetsk region, confirmed 17 adults were injured, including staff at the Mariupol hospital.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not deny the attack, but admitted that Ukrainian “nationalist battalions” had set up firing positions and evacuated patients and staff. Zakharova also announced progress in yet another dialogue between the two sides’ negotiators and signaled a moderation from the Kremlin. “Russia’s objectives do not include the occupation of Ukraine, the destruction of its state or the overthrow of the current government,” she assured. The statements by the representative of the Moscow Chancellery were met with skepticism. Today, Ministers of Foreign Affairs Serguei Lavrov (Russia) and Dmytro Kuleba (Ukraine) will meet in Antalya, a resort on the Mediterranean Sea in southern Turkey. Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will mediate the dialogue. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone about “options for political and diplomatic efforts”.

Despite Zakharova’s claim that the “special operation” is not targeting residents, the Mariupol municipality announced that since the siege began on March 1, 1,207 civilians have died in the city alone. “Nine days of genocide of the civilian population”, denounced the note. The International Committee of the Red Cross called the situation in Mariupol “apocalyptic”. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack “immoral”. For its part, the UN called for “an immediate end to attacks on health facilities, hospitals, health workers and ambulances”. The Vatican, through Secretary of State and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said the bombing of a hospital was “unacceptable”. “There are no reasons, there are no motivations to do this.”





escape

Vira Protskykh, a former communication manager for social projects and currently unemployed, left Mariupol and fled to Rivne, near the Belarus border. She left parents and friends in the port city. “I spoke to my mother for the last time on March 2. She told me that my school and several gardens were bombed. My father works as an ambulance driver and he saw wounded and dead. At the beginning of the war, a grenade fell within 100m of him. “, reported to post office. A friend of hers said that she needed to sleep, with her mother, in the hallway of her house, given the incessant bombardment. “They have seen corpses abandoned on the streets. People have been cooking food on barbecue grills in front of their homes because they no longer have gas, water and electricity.”

On February 24, 39-year-old Yuliya Sarbash also escaped from Mariupol with her family and settled in Berehove (west), on the border with Hungary. “The Russians today (yesterday) bombed the hospital and a residential area of ​​my hometown. People there told me that there were several air strikes this Wednesday. I saw several pictures of injured pregnant women being carried out of the destroyed building. “, said the owner of a relationship agency over the phone. “Mariupol is blocked, isolated. People are without electricity, without heating and without water. The stores no longer have food products. The bombings have become very intense this week,” she added.

Skepticism

Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine), dismissed the alleged moderation in the Kremlin’s rhetoric. “If Putin does not want to occupy Ukraine and depose Zelensky, he would have no reason to attack the country. It is a very simple matter. We must not believe a word from the Russians. Before the invasion, Putin himself said he would not attack my country.” The Russians have spoken of a special operation in the Donbass region. They are bombing all of Ukraine,” he told the Post by telephone. “They said they would not kill civilians, they are carrying out assassinations. They said there would be no reservists among the invaders. On Wednesday (3/9), a statement from the Russian army command stated that some reservists entered Ukraine and were captured. ” Haran bets that the Russians are preparing an incursion into Kiev. “We need to stay strong and together, and the United States and Europe must impose more sanctions on Moscow,” he urged.

Also in the diplomatic field, the day after the United States cut imports of Russian oil, the United Kingdom urged the G-7 – a group of the seven most industrialized countries in the world – to “end the use of Russian oil and gas”. “Putin must fail,” British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said during a visit to the United States. “In our response” to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “we must redouble our sanctions.” She did not rule out the “disconnection” of Russian banks from Swift, an international system that allows for the standardization of financial information and transfers of funds between banks around the world.





US refuses to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine



The United States has definitively rejected Poland’s proposal to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to the US military for transfer to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced. The intelligence services believe that the transfer of the aircraft to Ukraine “could lead to a significant Russian reaction that would raise the prospect of a military escalation with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization),” said the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, at a press conference.

The plane transfer issue, which has the Ukrainian government eager for a resolution to try to stem Russian aggression from the air, has proved to be a notable setback in the unity between the United States and its European allies over the invasion of Moscow. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and expressed appreciation for Warsaw’s willingness to cooperate in efforts to support Ukraine, according to Kirby. “But he stressed that we do not support the transfer of combat aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force at this time, so we also do not wish to see them in our custody,” Kirby said.

Warsaw expressed support for a plan in which Poland would send its Soviet-era MiG-29s to Kiev via an American air base in Germany. In the next suggested step, the US would supplement the Polish fleet with F-16 fighter jets. “That’s something we’re not going to explore at this point,” Kirby said, adding that adding aircraft to Ukraine’s combat fleet “would not significantly change the effectiveness” of the Ukrainian Air Force against Russian capability. “Therefore, we consider the gain of transferring these MiG-29s low.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Warsaw yesterday to discuss with Polish officials how to provide “military assistance” to Ukraine, according to a White House official.