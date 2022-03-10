Battle between Russian and Ukrainian tanks goes viral; see the video

A video went viral this morning (10) on social media with a battle between Russian and Ukrainian tanks. Ukraine’s Defense Department said its army had defeated the Russians involved in the fighting that took place in Brovary, a district located northeast of the capital Kiev.

On its Twitter profile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the video of the combat that shows the firing of weapons, tanks being destroyed and the attempt to retreat by the Russians. According to Ukraine, a Moscow commander was killed in the action.

+ Putin says Russia will solve his problems, calls sanctions illegitimate

“The commander of the occupation regiment, Colonel Zakharov, has been liquidated. During the battle in the Brovary district of the Kiev region, the battalion tactical group (BTGr) of the 6th Tank Regiment (Chebarkul) of the 90th Tank Division of the Central Command suffered significant losses of personnel and equipment,” the Ukrainian department said. on twitter.

In another round of negotiations this Thursday morning (dawn in Brazil), the countries were unable to move forward to stop the war and reduce the differences between the two sides. Currently, the Russian army conducts total or partial sieges in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. Check out the video of the conflict below:

Ліквідовано командира полку окупанта полковника Захарова Під час ведення бойових дій в Броварського району Київської області зазнала значних втрат в особовому складі та техніці бальйонно-тактична група (БТГр) 6 танкового полку (Чебаркуль) 90 танкової дивізії ЦВО. pic.twitter.com/BJUHcskuWG — Defense intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) March 10, 2022

