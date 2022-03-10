Bolsonaro sanctions project that approves time counting for health and safety servers – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Pedro França / Agência Estado







Period considered is from May 2020 to December 2021



President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned PLP (Complementary Law Project) 150/2020 this Tuesday afternoon (8), which releases time counting for quinquennium, biennium and triennium for public health and safety servers. The information was advanced today by the column Em Cima do Fato.

The draftsman of the proposal was the Minas Gerais senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD).

Deputy Deputy Lieutenant Gonzaga (PDT), rapporteur of the project in the Chamber, is waiting for the payment to be credited on the next sheet.

“This is a relief. There are more than six thousand police officers and military firefighters, just talking about the Military Police. In Minas Gerais, considering that the payment for the month of February already takes place tomorrow. January 1st. That’s what’s expected”.

The Bill, approved by the Senate last month, allows public health and security workers to have the period from May 2020 to December 2021 considered for the purpose of receiving quinquennium, biennium and triennium, which are benefits for time of service. The proposal is authored by federal deputy Captain Derrite (PP-SP), reported by deputy sublieutenant Gonzaga (PDT), and aims to remove health and safety, which acted on the front line during the Covid pandemic, from the restrictions imposed by a bill passed in 2019.

The restrictive proposal aimed at reducing spending by the executive, with a veto by the president, prohibited the payment of these benefits for a year and a half. The project that will be sanctioned this Tuesday reverses this situation for public health and safety.

The Ministry of Economy was against the sanction proposal because of the financial impact, but Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD) convinced the president of the importance of the project for the civil service and the government decided to sanction it. In an election year, the president preferred not to displease the security forces who are an important part of the electorate.