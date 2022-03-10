Bolsonaro sanctions tax role and harms Brazilians with health insurance

New law reinforces that health plans are subject to a list that is exhaustive and not exemplary, so that they are obliged to pay only for the medicines and treatments that are described in a list of the National Health Agency (ANS)

A new law, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro last Friday (03/04), reinforces that health plans are subject to a taxing list and not an example, so that they are obliged to pay only for the medicines and treatments that are described in a list from the National Health Agency (ANS). The issue has an impact and harms the lives of 50 million Brazilians who use medical insurance in the country.

The law requires the ANS to update the list of procedures within 180 days, extendable for another 90 days, and creates a Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health to assist the ANS. The update will depend on a public consultation that will be open for 20 days, with the disclosure of the commission’s preliminary report, and a public hearing in the case of a relevant matter or when there is a preliminary recommendation of non-incorporation or if requested by at least one third of the committee members.

The decision for the taxing role can harm people with diseases that need specific exams, differentiated medicines and therapies. People with disabilities, autism and cancer can be greatly harmed. Insurance companies can choose what to cover or not, in the case of hospitalization, for example.

In an attempt to mitigate some of the criticism, in the same law, the government guarantees that the plans will cover the expenses of oral and home treatment of cancer patients.

In July 2021, on the recommendation of the technical team, Bolsonaro vetoed a specific bill that dealt with chemotherapy patients. At the time, the government edited a Provisional Measure (MP) with the argument that it would include the topic in a broader discussion on the incorporation of health technologies in the scope of supplementary health. The MP was converted into law.

So controversial, the taxation of the list has been discussed in court for 20 years. In February, during a trial at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), a group of mothers chained themselves in front of the STJ building in protest. “The profit from the agreements cannot be above the right to health”, read one of the banners. In social networks, the pro-customer movements of health plans created the #roltaxativomata. There is an understanding that several procedures necessary for the health of patients would be left out.

Source: CNN Brazil



