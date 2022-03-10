British government announces sanctions on Russian Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich | international football

The UK government announced on Thursday morning sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. Aside from the asset freeze and travel ban to the UK, no UK citizen or company can do business with them. Check out how the Blues are affected below.

There will be no ticket sales, only those who purchased the season ticket will go to the games

There will be no merchandise sales

There will be no contract renewals

There will be no player transfers

The club cannot be sold at this time

However, the authorities have granted a license that allows the club to continue football-related activities. The club remains in contention for the English Premier Leaguethe FA Cup and the Champions League.

– To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate, we are issuing a special license that will allow games to be played, employees to be paid and ticket holders to be able to watch games while crucially depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his property – the British government said in a statement.

+ Tuchel criticizes Chelsea fans for supporting Russian manager Roman Abramovich: “It’s not the time”

1 of 2 Roman Abramovich, during a 2016 meeting with Russian government leaders — Photo: Getty Images Roman Abramovich, during a meeting in 2016 with leaders of the Russian government – ​​Photo: Getty Images

Others sanctioned are Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian state oil company Rosneft, Andrey Kostin, chairman of VTB bank, Alexei Miller, chairman of energy company Gazprom, Nikolai Tokarev, chairman of Russian state-owned oil pipeline company Transneft, and Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Rossiya.

The British Government indicates that the seven have a collective net worth of around 15 million pounds (approximately 98 million reais). According to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the sanctions are the latest gesture of “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

– Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be relentless in the persecution of those who allow the killing of civilians, the destruction of hospitals and the illegal occupation of sovereign allies – said the prime minister.