build annihilates targets with an arrow

Guerrilla Games bet on delivering a vast arsenal of options for Horizon Forbidden West players. Therefore, some combinations when used well can cause such damage to Aloy’s enemies – humans or machines. One of them annihilates the targets with a single arrow.

By equipping coils and taking advantage of some buffs in Huntress Nora’s skill tree, one player discovered a lethal composition to blow up everything in her path in the Forbidden West. In video, he showed how a Precision Bow became powerful enough to destroy a Mouth and a Digger quickly:

Stacking stealth damage+, concentration damage+, with a Warden Sharpshooter Bow, using Brace Shot = tactical nukes from horizon

Combined with sneak attack bonuses, increased damage per concentration, a Precision Bow and Anchor Shot gives a nuke.

Redditor “slasher_lash” didn’t specify which coils he combined for the result to turn out this way, but it seems to be quite useful for fighting Horizon Forbidden West’s most powerful enemies. What’s up? Can you do the same?

Horizon Forbidden West patch applies more fixes to the game

Guerrilla Games has brought a patch of fixes to Horizon Forbidden West. According to the notes, the devs have removed a number of bugs capable of preventing progression in certain missions with a 780 MB file. See everything that has changed in the game by clicking here!