Capcom’s Exoprimal Announced for PS4 and PS5

Capcom revealed a new game during this Wednesday’s State of Play (09). Exoprimal, mecha-themed co-op shooter, full of dinosaurs and plenty of action, had a trailer and will arrive in 2023, with versions for PS4 and PS5.

An artificial intelligence introduced the title to players by showing an area evacuated under attack by the creatures. To defend the city, an army that controls robots – super powerful exosuits – will be on the front lines. Check out the content below:

In Exoprimal, combatants will need to make do to fight the monster infestation, and outfits won’t be enough if the party doesn’t have a strategy to contain them. On the PS Blog, Kellen Haney, Community Director at Capcom, said that teamwork is essential in gaming:

Alone, exocombatants are no match for the overwhelming numbers of vicious dinosaurs, but their sleek, futuristic combat attire gives them mechanized strength to take on the prehistoric packs. Always outnumbered, exocombat teams will have to organize themselves and choose a strategic combination of outfits so they don’t lose out.

The game’s story takes place in 2043. After a mysterious phenomenon shook the planet and released endless flocks of dinosaurs into the modern world, humanity had to adapt to survive. To fight them, soldiers use super-powerful exosuits to put an end to the infestation.

Exoprimal will have sessions with up to five players

Exoprimal will have teams of up to five players, each of which will need to act strategically to emerge victorious from confrontations. The exosuits will have distinct and useful abilities for the group to do well in matches.

Players can change their exosuit at any time during a mission, allowing teams to adjust their composition on the fly or change things up a bit if their current approach isn’t working.

Now we just have to wait for the next chapters for Capcom to reveal the title’s definitive release date.