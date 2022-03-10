Cerebral aneurysm: understand what is the diagnosis received by Juliette | Health

Share this news on WhatsApp

Aneurysm is a health complication that mainly affects women around 50 years of age and who smoke. The same disease killed her sister, Julienne, who died of a stroke, caused by a brain aneurysm that ruptured when she was 17.

The disease is serious because if not discovered soon it can lead to serious risks to the health and quality of life of the patient.

Below, understand what the complication is, its main symptoms and the treatments:

An aneurysm is a dilation of blood vessels, a fragility in the artery wall, the path through which our body’s blood circulates.

Enrico Ghizoni, director of Neurosurgery at UNICAMP, explains that it is possible to make an analogy with a bicycle tire.

“When the tube of a bicycle tire is more fragile, a bubble forms in it. So an aneurysm is more or less like this because the body wall is much thinner than the vessel wall”, he explains.

The cerebral aneurysm, in turn, affects the intracranial arteries, which nourish our brain.

This “bubble”, if not discovered soon, can burst at any time, causing serious health consequences for the patient, or even death (see below the main symptoms).

Ghizoni says most studies estimate that 2% of the world’s population has an aneurysm, but only 0.5% will have an aneurysm that will rupture or bleed.

In general, the disease is silent. If there is no rupture, only medical tests, such as an MRI or a tomography, can indicate the disease.

“Usually they are accidental findings. The patient will investigate a headache, some kind of problem and then we identify this aneurysm that has not ruptured”, reports the neurosurgeon.

Those who have ruptured bring the main associated symptoms:

A sudden, severe headache, which increases over time; “Usually the worst headache of this patient’s life,” warns Ghizoni.

Vision problems – if the aneurysm grows close to the vision nerve;

Fainting, nausea, vomiting;

Neck ache;

Oral rigidity;

In such cases, a digital cerebral angiography is more indicated, a more invasive procedure that uses catheters to reach the cerebral vessels.

“Rupture of an aneurysm is a very serious problem because it increases intracranial pressure. We call it an intracranial catastrophe”, says Enrico Ghizoni.

Symptoms such as memory loss or hallucinations are rarer, but Ghizoni explains that this can happen as a sequel to the disease, not in the acute phase.

“The acute phase is something very dramatic, it is a very strong headache, sometimes it can even paralyze one side of the body, but it is not the most common most common”, he says.

What is the main profile and what are the causes?

The head of Neurosurgery at Unicamp explains that it is important to make a distinction between aneurysm and hemorrhage. He says that hemorrhages (sudden loss of blood) are usually caused by an aneurysm, and that the latter, in turn, has several causes.

Ghizoni says that the symptoms of an aneurysm occur because when pressure in the brain increases, it makes it easier for an aneurysm to develop and rupture, and cites the following groups that are more likely to have the condition:

Women, around 50 years old

smokers

People with genetic syndromes

patients with hypertension

Patients with collagen diseases (Marfan and Ehler Danlos syndromes)

“Early diagnosis of hemorrhage is very important because if the aneurysm bleeds again, the risk is higher”? Mortality is close to 70%”, says the doctor.

How is the treatment done?

Once the aneurysm is diagnosed, the treatment is usually surgical, this depends on the age of the patient, the size of the aneurysm and the degree of risk that the complication represents for the patient.

Enrico Ghizoni cites two more common procedures, the embolization or open surgery.

“In general, if you’ve discovered an aneurysm that hasn’t bled, you need treatment. It’s very rare that it doesn’t,” says the doctor.

Embolization places a kind of spring inside the aneurysm, which prevents blood flow there and, consequently, its rupture.

“The aneurysm that has ruptured has to be excluded from the circulation. Either through embolization or through open surgery. And then each situation has a treatment that is better. For example, if it is a grade III aneurysm, which is not very common , open surgery in general is better”, he says.

Once the patient has had the aneurysm treatment and it has been completely excluded, that person will be able to have a normal life, explains Ghizoni. However, the specialist points out that some care must be observed after this recovery.