Check out 5 benefits of pumpkin for your health

THE pumpkin, also known as jerimum, is a food native to South America that was already part of the diet of indigenous people before colonization. It has several varieties, being the pumpkin and the Japanese pumpkin or cabotina, the most consumed species in Brazil.

Pumpkin is known to be a highly nutritious and low-calorie food. It is rich in vitamin A and C, has fiber, potassium, magnesium, calcium, vitamin E, iron and vitamins B1, B3, B5 and B6 in its composition.

Next, check out five benefits of pumpkin for the health of your body. important message: The information contained in this text is for informational purposes only. If you want to delve deeper into the subject, look for an expert.

1. Good for eyesight

Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene, a component responsible for transforming the vegetable into vitamin A after being digested. Studies confirm that the consumption of vitamin A is extremely important to prevent eye problems, such as cataracts.

In addition to preventing future vision problems, pumpkin consumption helps to slow down degeneration caused by existing eye diseases.

2. Brings benefits to the skin

In addition to beta-carotene, pumpkin has carotenoids in its composition. This component is rich in vitamin C and works as a sunscreen for our skin.

Vitamin C, in turn, produces collagen, a protein essential for skin health, and antioxidants, which fight free radicals, delaying aging.

3. Helps in weight loss

Pumpkin is a very nutritious and low-calorie food. It can replace more caloric sources of carbohydrate, helping to lose weight. In addition, because it is rich in fiber, it gives a greater feeling of satiety, helping to reduce appetite.

Pumpkin is still a low Glycemic Index (GI) food, helping to keep the glycemic index stable, thus helping to control weight.

4. Good for the heart

Pumpkin also has heart benefits. Because it is rich in vitamins, fiber and minerals, such as magnesium and potassium, it ends up contributing to the prevention of heart disease.

Other benefits of pumpkin that are good for the heart are maintaining blood pressure, reducing cholesterol and, consequently, the chances of having a stroke.

5. Increases immunity

Pumpkin is a rich source of vitamin A, which is why its consumption is able to increase our body’s immunity. She is also rich in vitamin C, E, iron and folic acid, elements that contribute to strengthening immunity.

Vitamin C, in particular, contributes to the body’s defenses, helping in various cellular functions linked to the immune system. Vitamin E, in turn, is also important for the normal functioning of the immune system.

Meanwhile, iron and folic acid are key to preventing anemia, that is, a decrease in red blood cells.