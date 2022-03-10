China refuses to supply plane parts to Russian airlines

photo: Boeing





China has refused to supply aircraft parts to Russian airlines, said Valery Kudinov, head of the maintenance department of the Russian aviation authority (Rosaviatsia), as reported by Reuters news agency. The Chinese industry joins Airbus, Boeing and Embraer, and many of their approved companies around the world, in cutting off supplies to Russia.

Supplying parts amid sanctions would prevent Chinese companies from engaging with customers in Europe and the United States. According to the Russian agency Interfax, quoted by Reuters, the country of Vladimir Putin would seek alternatives with Turkey and India.

The Reuters story also points out that the Russian regulator said it is registering the planes locally (most were registered abroad, in places like Bermuda or Cayman) and that many aircraft must be returned to lessors. The report does not mention the number of aircraft to be returned and previous surveys count up to 500 units leased by Russian companies from western rental companies.

In addition, another project under discussion in Russia could allow local airlines to nationalize Western planes and not return them to their owners, in a drastic measure of the crisis, which could lead to developments that will impact the future of Russian aviation.



