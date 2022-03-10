China will give ‘firm and forceful response’ if US sanctions it for its stance on Russian operation

Sputnik

China’s Foreign Ministry stressed that sanctions “will not help resolve the Ukrainian issue”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that China would react harshly if the US imposed sanctions for its stance on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

“The US must not impose sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals or undermine China’s legitimate rights and interests in dealing with its relations with Russia, otherwise China will give a firm and forceful response,” the spokesperson warned.

The Chinese foreign ministry stressed that sanctions “will not help resolve the Ukrainian issue”. On the contrary, “time has shown that sanctions not only do not solve problems, they create new ones, which will not only cause mutual losses and multiple economic losses, but also make the political resolution process more difficult,” she added.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday that Western countries are trying to convince Chinese officials that neutrality is not an option in the situation around Ukraine.

“China likes to say it is neutral in this conflict,” Nuland told a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. She explained that on Tuesday (8), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to underline to the Asian giant that “neutrality is not an option in this country.” case, that this is a violation of international humanitarian law, a violation of sovereignty”.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the US can ban the use of its equipment and “software” by Chinese companies that choose to ignore sanctions imposed on Russia.

Raimondo said during an interview with The New York Times that US officials could “basically shut down” the International Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (SMIC) and other companies if they continue to supply chips and other advanced technologies to Russia. .

Originally posted on Sputnik

