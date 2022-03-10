City Hall and HCTCO expand beds for patients in the Unified Health System

13 clinical beds have already been opened and 10 new ICUs will be available in March

Last Friday (4), Mayor Vinicius Claussen and Secretary of Health, Antônio Henrique Vasconcellos, visited the new facilities of Hospital das Clínicas de Teresópolis Constantino Ottaviano (HCTCO). The municipality is hiring 30 new beds to offer the population through the Unified Health System (SUS), with 13 surgical already open, 17 clinical and 10 ICUs in the process of opening, scheduled for March.

“We are taking a big step in public health of medium and high complexity in Teresópolis. For decades, Teresópolis had the same number of ICU beds, which has not followed the rapid growth of the population in recent years. We are taking advantage of part of the structure of Covid-19 beds to expand the supply of beds, which is so necessary, which will surely help us save even more lives not only for Teresopolitans, but also for the residents of the region who seek care in the city”comments Mayor Vinicius Claussen.

The expansion of surgical beds already carried out has allowed the resumption of elective surgeries, which since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic had been suspended in the municipality. “We had a significant reduction in beds, so only emergency surgeries were prioritized. Now we will go back to doing more elective surgeries, thus meeting a demand from the Health Department”, explained the director general of the HCTCO, Dr. Rosane Rodrigues Costa.

In the final phase of the works, with delivery expected for the month of March, the 17 clinical beds were part of the Covid sector of the HCTCO. With the advancement of immunization and reduction of hospitalizations due to the disease, these beds will be transferred to hospitalization and treatment of other natures.

“This possibility of changing part of the structure used to treat Covid-19 in the city is proof of the success of the fight against the pandemic by the current management and health professionals in Teresópolis. Beds that helped save lives from Covid-19 will now be a legacy of this phase and will serve to better serve the population”informed the Secretary of Health, Antônio Henrique Vasconcellos.