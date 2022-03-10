City Hall will only readjust health insurance subsidy after new administrative reform

The Municipality of Taubaté adopted a new version and informed that it will readjust the subsidy table to the health plan only after the approval, by the Chamber, of the new administrative reform project of the José Saud government (MDB).

In early January, after questioning the report, the City Hall said that this review would take place in February. Now, in March, came the retreat.

In this new version, the Emedebista government claims that the project of the new administrative reform makes “changes to the salary reference values ​​of effective positions”, and that these values ​​“will serve as a calculation basis to define the values ​​of subsidies”.

According to the City Hall, only after the project is approved will the municipality “assess the financial and budgetary impacts before establishing the new subsidy benefit ranges and values”.

The problem started in October 2021, when the Chamber approved a project that incorporated the university level surcharge (which was 40% of the salary) to the base salary – this reached 3,750 City Hall employees.

As the base salary is used to calculate the civil servant who is entitled to benefits, part of the civil service was unable to receive basic food baskets and the subsidy to the health plan, for example.

At the time, City Hall claimed that it could only correct the problem in 2022, as it understood that changing the limits of benefits would violate a 2020 federal law, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which prohibited municipalities from increasing personnel expenses until 31 December 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January, the problem was solved in relation to the basic food basket – the ceiling for receiving the benefit was increased by 40%.