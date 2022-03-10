Contrary to Putin, Russia admits recruits are in Ukraine – News









The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Wednesday that some recruits are participating in the conflict with Ukraineafter President Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied this fact, saying that only professional soldiers and officers had been deployed.

The ministry said that some recruits, working in supply units, had been taken prisoner by the Ukrainian army during the conflict started by Russia on 24 February.

Quoting Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the RIA news agency said Putin ordered military prosecutors to investigate and punish officers who disobeyed his instructions to exclude recruits from the operation.











Some associations of mothers of soldiers in Russia had expressed concern about the number of incommunicado recruits following the start of what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, suggesting they were sent into combat despite a lack of proper training.

The Kremlin and military authorities had denied this fact until now. Last week, the Russian parliament passed a law imposing imprisonment of up to 15 years to those who intentionally spread “fake” news about the Army.

“Unfortunately, we discovered several facts about the presence of recruits in units participating in the special military operation in Ukraine. Virtually all these soldiers were brought back to Russia,” the Defense Ministry said, promising to avoid such a situation in the future.







