Cuban doctor, after the end of Mais Médicos, started a new life in Brazil – 03/09/2022 – Drauzio Varella

Tall and strong black, José was born in Havana 34 years ago. He studied nursing in Cuba and did a mandatory internship at Missão Milagres, a medical assistance agreement signed between Hugo Chávez, then president of Venezuela, and the Cuban government.

When he returned home, he took an exam for medical school. She completed six years of course plus three years of residency in general medicine, five years ago. In return for the State’s investment in his training, he had to do a new internship. He chose the Mais Médicos program in Brazil. It was allocated to the municipality of Prainha, on the banks of the Amazon River, 555 kilometers from Belém.

When he presented himself at the city hall, he learned that he had been assigned to the Pacoval community, eight hours away by boat.

In Pacoval he received a bare house: bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom; all small, no furniture. With a salary of R$3,800, he bought a stove, refrigerator, bed, mattress, table and two plastic chairs to sit on and hang clothes.

The community depended on him and a nurse for all their health problems: pregnancy, childbirth, pediatrics, high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, snakebites, scorpions and stingrays, a treacherous fish that lacerates the feet of the unwary on the beaches of the river.

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of columns and blogs from Folha; exclusive to subscribers.

It was available 24 hours a day. The calls were so frequent that as he went to bed he asked himself, “How many hours will they let me sleep tonight.” He was even forced to perform surgeries, although the program’s doctors were not authorized: “Do what, let the person die in childbirth or of appendicitis waiting for an ambulance that might not arrive?”

He was revered by the inhabitants of Pacoval, a community that had never had a doctor. One day he delivered one of a patient who lived in another city. The companion was a niece who lived with her and her husband, both evangelical pastors. José noticed the girl’s interest, but he didn’t approach because she looked underage. Only when he learned that she had already turned 21 did he take courage.

They met every weekend, even though they lived in different cities. One night she called: she was pregnant. He replied: “Tell your aunt and uncle that I’ll talk to them over the weekend. I’m not a man to shirk responsibilities.”

The reaction of the couple of pastors was not friendly: “They said that all Cubans were witches and macumbeiros. They didn’t offer me a glass of water”. They saw each other in secret. He was in love: “I thought about her and the child all the time.”

When his girlfriend told him he was going into labor, he requested a week of paternity leave and left the same day. He sought out the town’s maternity ward, but the pastors had left an attendant at the front desk in charge of telling him that his niece was not hospitalized in case he showed up. José walked the entire city looking for all the health units.

Four months later, she ran away from her aunt and uncle’s house with the child. Life changed: “I rented a bigger house, bought furniture, appliances, crockery and everything a woman and baby need to live well.”

In November 2019, the government of Cuba sent a message warning that Mais Médicos had been closed, due to disagreements with the Brazilian government. Anyone who did not return would be considered a deserter.

He decided to stay, how could he leave his wife and daughter without knowing if he would ever see them again?

They moved to Santarém, on the banks of the Tapajós. Without authorization to practice medicine, he worked as a cashier at a nightclub that closed after three months. He was a longshoreman in the city’s port, a watchman at a sawmill and a loader in a construction material store, earning R$40 a day. Hard work that forced him to leave the house at five in the morning, to return at ten at night, from Monday to Saturday. He saw his daughter only on Sundays.

In August 2020, he was saved by the pandemic that forced the government of Pará to hire the Cubans who remained in the country. He saw 80 to 100 patients every day, but he was paid a decent amount for the first time.

I accompanied José on the medical visits he makes on the Abaré boat that takes medical care to the riverside populations of the Tapajós. When he arrives in the communities, everyone treats him with the respect and admiration he deserves.