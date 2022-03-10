dead are buried in mass graves in Mariupol

Residents of Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, are burying relatives and friends in mass graves as the constant Russian bombing of the city prevents proper burials. Photographer Mstislav Chernov captured one such moment in the region.

“Mass graves in Mariupol as people cannot bury their dead under heavy bombing,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

In recent days, the city has been a frequent target of heavy attacks. Even under a ceasefire agreement, civilians were unable to leave the region. International media say the population of Mariupol has been without water and electricity for days.

According to the advisor to Mayor in Mariupol, petro Andryushchenkoabout 1,300 civilians have died in the city since the start of the war with Russia.

“The overnight situation was of bombings in the Cheremushek area, Primorsky district, and in the Port City area. In addition, soldiers began to actively use aerial bombing. The objective of complete destruction of the city is no longer hidden. “, Andryushchenko said, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

Attacks hit maternity hospital in Mariupol

Russian military today dropped bombs on a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol – crucial to Russian strategy in Ukraine – the government and a local police spokesman said. The attack left at least 17 wounded, according to health center officials.

The building was completely destroyed, according to images published by the City Council on social media.

“The Nazis [russos] deliberately bombed a children’s hospital in Mariupol from planes. So far, Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on a children’s hospital. The destruction is enormous. The building of the medical institution where the children were treated recently was completely destroyed. Information on affected children is being clarified,” it said.

?????? Fascists from Russia deliberately bombed children’s hospital in Mariupol So far, Russian occupation forces have dropped several bombs on a children’s hospital. The destruction is enormous.

Mariupol City Council

pic.twitter.com/TZjHMEYB9l — Tijuanas ?? (@adelonas) March 9, 2022

“Russian occupiers fired on Maternity No. 2 in Mariupol. According to eyewitnesses, the maternity hospital no longer exists, many women are injured and dead. Russian bastards, you are going to burn in hell!” wrote the regional police spokesman, Vyacheslav Abroskin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack an “atrocity” and again called on NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to protect its airspace against Russia.

“The direct attack by Russian troops on the maternity hospital. People under the rubble. Children under the rubble. This is an atrocity! How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring the terror? Close the sky immediately! Stop the murders immediately! power. But you seem to be losing humanity”, wrote the president on his social networks.

Image: UOL Art

southern ukraine

Southern Ukraine is crucial to Russia’s war strategy. In the days leading up to the invasion, Russia positioned ships loaded with battle tanks, armored vehicles and soldiers along the Ukrainian coast, ready to land in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

The goal was to encircle the region’s cities to prevent Ukraine from accessing the sea and create a direct connection with the Crimean peninsula – dominated by the Russians since 2014 – and the Donbass region to the east, allied with Russia and with two regions that have already declared independence: Lugansk and Donetsk.

Follow the latest news and analysis about the war in Ukraine at UOL News: