‘Death stone’ that legend claims contains ‘evil demon’ has opened – Metro World News Brasil

An old Japanese legend ended up reverberating on social media recently, causing concern among users.

The so-called ‘stone of death’ that kept an alleged ‘evil demon’ imprisoned for a long time broke into two parts, according to information from the New York Post website.

Japanese legend says that whoever comes into contact with the rock will die.

According to mythology, the rock – officially called Sessho-seki – is home to Tamomo-No-Mae, also known as the Nine-Tailed Fox.

The demon apparently took the form of a beautiful woman, who was part of a plot to kill the Emperor, ruler of Japan from 1107 to 1123.

Located in the northern mountainous region of Tochigi near Tokyo, the rock is something of a tourist spot – but now visitors are scared.

According to the website, some speculate that the evil spirit may have even been resurrected to wreak havoc once more.

Local reports suggest the rock began to crack a few years ago. It is believed that rainwater may have caused the damage.

Also according to the information, authorities are now reflecting on what to do with the remains of the rock and may try to restore it.

