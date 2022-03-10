Did you know that salt can increase hair loss?

Hair loss is a problem faced by many people and it is a natural issue, everyone’s hair falls out at one time or another. In this sense, high consumption of salt is one of the causes of hair loss. Therefore, and due to other impacts that this exacerbated consumption brings to health, it is necessary to control the amount consumed.

Salt causes hair loss

If you often see a lot of hair scattered on the floor and if when taking a shower the amount of hair that falls out seems exaggerated, you need to be careful. In these cases, you probably have an unusual fall, which can be linked to some health issue and probably nutritional.

There are many causes of hair loss. However, what many don’t know is that excess salt in food can be one of the factors that is influencing this. This is because the high consumption of this item accumulates sodium around the hair follicles, reducing the shine and movement of the wires that end up falling out. In addition, salt is rich in iodine, a substance that helps fight infections around the follicles and therefore causes hair loss.

Other health hazards of salt

According to the World Health Organization, the recommended salt intake for a healthy diet is 5 grams per day. However, in Brazil most people consume a much larger amount, with an average of 12 grams daily, and this can be very harmful to health.

Salt is an ingredient that, when consumed in excess, can cause complications much more serious than hair loss, such as some chronic diseases. Therefore, this excess consumption can cause hypertension, heart problems, kidney disease and cancer. Therefore, it is necessary to control the amount of salt added to foods, as well as looking at industrialized product labels to check the amount of sodium.