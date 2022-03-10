Diet can influence the relief of menopausal discomforts

To minimize the uncomfortable symptoms of menopause, it is necessary to maintain healthy habits. Practicing exercises, drinking lots of water and having a balanced diet help a lot during this period. Knowing this, in this article, we separate some foods that relieve menopausal discomforts. Keep reading!

Healthy eating

To keep hormones balanced during this period, it is necessary to increase nutrient consumption. That is, eating lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, in addition to maintaining good hydration. Oilseeds, such as Brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts and almonds are also very suitable for this period. After all, these are great sources of good fats that are good for your health and bring many benefits.

In addition, consuming fish on a daily basis is also ideal for relieving symptoms. In addition to being sources of protein, they also provide omega 3 and have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action. Another tip is to bet on fruits, which are super nutritious and also kill the desire to eat sweets. Berries, for example, contain bioflavonoids that help balance estrogen production, reducing menopausal symptoms.

Avoid processed foods

To create a menu with natural, organic and healthy foods, it is necessary to cut out fatty foods that contain a lot of sugar. Thus, you ensure a hormonal balance and avoid the uncomfortable symptoms of menopause. However, the secret is to maintain a balanced diet daily and cultivate good habits, such as regular exercise and a good night’s sleep.

Therefore, industrialized and ultra-processed foods in general should be avoided, as they contain substances that are harmful to health and have a high inflammatory power. This ends up further recording the symptoms of menopause. In addition, excess salt and sugars also have inflammatory potential. In other words, run away from addictions and avoid exaggerations so you can experience menopause in a peaceful way.